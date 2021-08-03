Cancel
California, PA

Hit with #MeToo revolt, Blizzard Entertainment chief is out

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down weeks after the maker of video games like “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty,” was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over their work environment. The state sued Activision Blizzard...

