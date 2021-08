If you’re a motorsports fan who has gotten a little bored with the Indy 500 or says “meh” to Formula 1, you might want to give Monster Jam a try. “Monster trucks are probably one of the more unique motorsports that anybody will see,” said Krysten Anderson, a driver in the Monster Jam series of dirt-track monster-truck events. “They’re 12,000 pounds, they’re at 1,500 horsepower and they’re about 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, too. They’re kind of a beast of a machine.”