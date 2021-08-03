Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees

After a fleeting few months when the end of the COVID-19 crisis seemed on the horizon for the U.S., the disease’s delta variant has morphed into a grave new threat. According to recent documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is much more contagious—about as transmissible as chickenpox—and could cause deadlier illness. It’s now responsible for more than 80% of new cases in the country, and the World Health Organization has said it expects delta to become the dominant strain globally within the coming months.