Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Disney and Walmart , being large corporations in the United States, have decided to implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees in light of the new pandemic restrictions due to the Delta variant Covid-19 , according to a report by The Washington Post .www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0