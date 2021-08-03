Cancel
What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
 3 days ago

“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make for a long time, and since losing his voice to throat cancer, it became even more urgent for the actor, who has not been able to work in the same capacity on screen.

