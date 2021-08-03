What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

Handsome, muscular, cocky, and charismatic, Val Kilmer was a prototypical movie star, so it’s somewhat shocking to now see him in such reduced form in Val. Speaking in a gravely rasp via a tracheotomy tube through which he also eats—the byproduct of throat cancer treatment in 2017—and boasting a scrawny frame that’s light years removed from his six-pack heyday, the 61-year-old Kilmer is a withered version of his former matinee idol self, at least physically. Yet despite those health setbacks, he remains a vibrant artist determined to not fade away, and Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s documentary serves as the blockbuster actor’s vehicle for telling his story—and, in the process, reasserting his voice.