Inter would find €120m ‘hard to turn down’ for Romelu Lukaku — reports

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan keep on rejecting our bids for Romelu Lukaku and keep on publicly insisting on not selling, but every player has a price, as the old and increasingly uncomfortable transfer market saying goes. In Lukaku’s case, that number is €120m (straight cash). If that number is familiar, that’s because it’s the same number as it’s been since the start of the summer — or in fact, since the spring when this Lukaku return idea first popped up.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

