Inter would find €120m ‘hard to turn down’ for Romelu Lukaku — reports

Romelu Lukaku has finished his post-Euros summer holidays, and as of about 12 hours ago, is back in Milano, which is where he’s set to stay for the foreseeable future. At the start of the summer, in the immediate wake of Antonio Conte’s resignation, it looked like the former Chelsea striker’s future would be in doubt, but that appears to be no longer the case, and he’s set to play a key role for new head coach Simone Inzaghi as they try to defend their Scudetto.