The 5-Second-Rule That Doesn’t Exist and Other Cleaning Habits to Toss

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the best intentions when it comes to deep cleaning and sanitizing. But we may be overdoing it in some areas. For example, when it comes to wet wipes, many pediatricians say soap and water work just fine. When it comes to Clorox wipes most of us are using them the wrong way. The bleach needs to be in a liquid state on the surface for more than eight minutes to be effective. Many of us wipe it dry before that happens. We also don’t need the most expensive air filters. According to healthy.com, unless someone in your home has life threatening allergies, using a filter that removes everything is not necessary. Using the cheapest air filter to remove the large particles is just fine and actually makes your air conditioning system more efficient. Unless you’ve just cooked with raw chicken, the dishwasher isn’t always the best option. Washing dishes by hand may be beneficial as you leave more microbes on the dishes, which can be beneficial. And the 5-second rule doesn’t really exist. It takes milliseconds for the microbes to attach themselves to a sticky piece of toast. Sterilizing babies food does not seem to reduce infections, but may reduce exposure which can weaken their immune system.

