Pick of the Litter: Meet Sallie!

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s featured pet is Sallie and she’s brand new to Rhode Island! She came up on a transport just last week and is looking for her forever home. She’s a 3 year old pit bull mix. She is super sweet and loves to cuddle. She would be open to potentially living with another dog but a meet and greet would be required to see how the pups interact together.

