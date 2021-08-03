Disney+’s ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Will Premiere This September

Fox Nation, the streaming service that emerged from the Fox News universe in 2018, has drafted a Hollywood heavy hitter well-known to its core audience. Variety reports that six films from Clint Eastwood will feature on the streamer throughout the month of August, including Dirty Harry, the gritty 1971 movie that marked Eastwood’s debut as hard-bitten San Francisco police detective “Dirty” Harry Callahan. The block of Clint outings as the iconic cop continue with The Enforcer (1976), Sudden Impact (1983), and The Dead Pool (1988) before transitioning with the one-two punch of 1985’s Pale Rider, the elliptical, speculative 1985 Western that returned Eastwood to the genre as both an actor and director, and 1986’s Heartbreak Ridge, where his salty, aging gunnery sergeant whips a bunch of greenhorn Marines into shape before the 1983 invasion of Grenada. (Magnum Force, the second movie of the Dirty Harry series, is not part of this offering.)
Comments / 0