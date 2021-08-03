Gawrysiak Named Collegiate Esports Program Director of the Year
The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), a global leader in esports education and engagement, named SU Esports Program Director Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., as Program Director of the Year at its convention in July. SU Esports Coach and Assistant Program Director Zach Harrington was named a finalist for Rocket League Coach of the Year, and MBA student Zander Merle-Smith was named a finalist for Caster of the Year.www.su.edu
