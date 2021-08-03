Cancel
Meghan McCain Rants About Vaccine Passports on ‘The View’: “Something Out of a Science Fiction Movie”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Meghan McCain, it wasn’t the global pandemic, the months of social distancing, nor the news of Covid-19 variants that felt like something out of a warped dystopian world. Nope, The View co-host now says these vaccine passports feel the most like a science fiction movie. After New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that proof of vaccine will be required for indoor settings, McCain denounced the idea, labeling it as racist and a just cause for civil unrest.

