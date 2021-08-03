Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What Shoes Are Your Favorite Athletes Wearing at the Tokyo Games?

By Tanner Garrity, @tannergarrity
Posted by 
InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somehow — despite rising case numbers, soaring temperatures and a bunch of cardboard beds — we’ve made it past the halfway point of the Tokyo Olympics. This edition of the Games has already welcomed new sports into the fold, catalyzed international discussions on mental health and seen a range of rollercoaster performances. Last week, a 13-year-old skateboarder named Momiji Nishiya became the youngest gold medal winner since 1936. This week, Novak Djokovic missed out on the Golden Slam and smashed his racket.

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyjah Huston
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Matt Centrowitz
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Football#Nike Shoes#Nike Basketball#Tennis Shoes#Nike Sb Nyjah Free#Nike Air Zoom Alphafly#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks#Team Usa#American#Eastbay#Adidas Men#Italian#European#Slovakian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Bold Message For The Boston Celtics

An Eastern Conference rivalry is beginning to emerge by way of Team USA connections. After today’s bronze medal game between Australia and Slovenia, U.S. superstar Kevin Durant celebrated with his new teammate Patty Mills, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Leading the...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Athletes to follow during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The long-awaited 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo have officially begun following a pandemic pushback that postponed the Games for one year. Although in-person spectators won't be allowed due to a state of emergency prompted by COVID-19 in Japan, there is still plenty to look forward to this year, as multiple Olympians have the potential to make history.
Basketballolympics.com

Kevin Durant shoots Team USA to men's basketball gold

The United States held off France 87-82 to claim its fourth straight Olympic men's basketball crown at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The win gives the USA team a dream ending to the tournament that began with a loss to their opponents in the final at the Saitama Super Arena.
Basketballcelticslife.com

Congrats to "Gold Medal Jay" Tatum and Team USA

France put up a good fight in an entertaining Gold Medal final, but the United States and their superior prevailed to bring home another Gold for Men's Basketball. Kevin Durant was the MVP of the Olympics for Team USA and he had another dominant performance with 29 points, but Jayson Tatum chipped in with an integral 19 points of his own. The final score was USA 87, France 82.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: How much money do athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?

It is the pinnacle of any Olympian’s career.Winning a gold, silver or bronze medal is the reward for years of sacrifice and gruelling training sessions hidden from the public gaze.But none of the competitors taking part in the Tokyo Olympics are being paid by the organisers for their participation in the $15.4bn event.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesAmerican TV network NBC alone paid $7.7bn for the broadcasting rights to the summer and winter games until 2032, and has sold $1.25bn in advertising for Tokyo 2020.And the International Olympic Committee stands to make between $3bn and $4bn from...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale Right In Time For Fall

Simplicity is often misconstrued as lazy — especially when it comes to collaborations. But GRs have free reign over neutral palettes, often relying on Triple White and Triple Black colorways for easy sales. This pair of Air Max 90s, however, goes a bit against the grain, adding a slight tint to its latest greyscale debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy