What Shoes Are Your Favorite Athletes Wearing at the Tokyo Games?
Somehow — despite rising case numbers, soaring temperatures and a bunch of cardboard beds — we’ve made it past the halfway point of the Tokyo Olympics. This edition of the Games has already welcomed new sports into the fold, catalyzed international discussions on mental health and seen a range of rollercoaster performances. Last week, a 13-year-old skateboarder named Momiji Nishiya became the youngest gold medal winner since 1936. This week, Novak Djokovic missed out on the Golden Slam and smashed his racket.www.insidehook.com
