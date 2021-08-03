Kathleen Kopa

View more in
Mohall, ND
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog
The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
World|Posted byThe Associated Press
Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022
The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News
Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo
A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted byThe Hill
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate
An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
Sports|Posted byABC News
2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case
Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics after being involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country
Sturgis, SD|Posted byThe Hill
Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Chicago, IL|FOXBusiness
Los Angeles woman stranded in Chicago after Spirit airline's cancellations
A Los Angeles woman has been stranded in Chicago since Tuesday due to repeated Spirit Airlines cancellations amid an increase in travel this summer following coronavirus lockdowns. "As it stands, it's Friday night and I have no flight home and I'm supposed to work Monday at 7 a.m.," Nikki Campbell,...
Public Health|Posted byABC News
United Airlines to require COVID vaccinations for all US based employees
United Airlines will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all U.S.-based employees.
Presidential Election|Posted byABC News
Jan. 6 select committee hires former GOP representative as adviser
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will hire former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., as an adviser to the panel.
