U.S. Finally Hits Biden’s 70% First Dose Vaccination Goal

On Monday, the U.S. finally hit President Biden’s Fourth of July goal of 70% of Americans to receive at least one vaccine dose.

President Biden is expected to give an address Tuesday on the country’s fight against the pandemic.

He will talk about increasing vaccinations not only in the U.S. but around the world too.

The White House task force says over the past week vaccination rates were up by 70%.

Meanwhile, Florida leads the country with per-capita coronavirus hospitalizations.

Florida recorded more than 10,000 patients in the hospital on Monday with the virus.

Despite the spike in cases, Governor Ron Desantis continues to ban local governments from implementing mask or vaccine requirements.

Restrictions are tightening in some places. Louisiana re-imposed its mask mandate for all indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

And in Denver, Colorado, city and private sector employees working in high risk areas must be vaccinated.