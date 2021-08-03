Lessons From UK P2P Fundraising Experience

This is absolutely the last thing I want to be writing about; it’s the last thing I want to even be thinking about, to be honest. Truly, I am so bored of this pandemic life, so over constantly having to measure the decisions I make for me and my family against infection rates and vaccination statistics. But mostly I’m sick of having to live with the consequences created by those of you who can’t be bothered to do your part; those of you who have managed to turn science and medicine into a political chicken fight. Like a broken record, I can already hear y’all with your, “But if your vaccine works so well, what do you care if I don’t want it?” And you are absolutely right, I don’t care. Not about you. What I can’t help but care about though, is the many ways your uneducated, selfish, and in some cases straight-up delusional selves are inconveniencing those of us who have done everything in our power to make this thing go away. You have demonstrated at every opportunity that we are most definitely not in this thing together and I for one think it’s high time that our individual actions be met with their corresponding consequences.