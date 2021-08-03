Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, PA

Southampton Free Library announces events for August

By Lower Bucks Times
Posted by 
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, announced the following events for the month of August:. A Story Stroll is set up in Tamanend Park, 1255 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The story will be changed on Aug. 17 to Daniel Finds a Poem by Micha Archer.

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 0

Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
203
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
City
Southampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Kingsolver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Park And Ride#Birds#Pets#Southampton Free Library#Virtual Music#Tails Tales#4 H Pet Care Program#The Carriage House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 2 via Zoom

The 15th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair, “Solving Genealogical Mysteries with Maureen Taylor, Photo Detective,” is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 via Zoom. This event is hosted by the Bucks County Genealogical Society. In a day-long symposium, Taylor will present an overview of using photographs to augment genealogical research and...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Local author Jim Freeman pens true fiction book on pandemic

The characters in author Jim Freeman’s latest book may be fictional, but the events that unfold are all too real. Freeman, who has taught creative writing at Bucks County Community College’s Newtown campus for 40 years, recently released the book Covid ‘19 True Fictions: Stories Before; During and After — When Mostly Good Things Happened. Readers follow the interconnected journeys of made-up characters like Michael, Kathy, Glen and Danielle as they navigate the unprecedented pandemic.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest set for Aug. 14

Fonthill Castle, operated by the Bucks County Historical Society, is once again hosting its annual Fonthill Castle Beer Fest fundraising event in-person on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m., in Doylestown. The Beer Fest kicks off with a VIP reception at 1 p.m. Doors open for all guests...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County Genealogical Society resumes in-person participation at local events

Bucks County Genealogical Society announced the return to in-person participation at local events for free family history guidance. On Saturday, July 24, BCGS will host a table at the Distance Picnic on Pine in Doylestown from 4 to 8 p.m., in front of Siren Records. Volunteers will be ready to assist guests in starting or enhancing their family tree. On display will be celebrity family trees and interesting vital records, from Patsy Cline to P!nk to Bruce Lee and sports legends.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Bucks County Historical Society welcomes new vice president of development

The Bucks County Historical Society, which operates the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, named Gloria Pugliese as vice president of development, effective Monday, July 12. The vice president of development provides leadership and management for the creation and implementation of short- and long-term development plans to support the BCHS’ institutional mission-driven initiatives. This senior leadership position identifies, cultivates, solicits and stewards gifts from individuals, foundations, corporations and government sources to support the BCHS’ mission and achieve the museum’s strategic goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy