Southampton Free Library announces events for August

Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, announced the following events for the month of August:. A Story Stroll is set up in Tamanend Park, 1255 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, for all ages to enjoy. A Story Stroll separates a picture book into several different interactive stops and spreads them out along a nice walk for a socially distant activity. The Story Stroll is located on the paved path between the bird blind and the farmhouse and across from the Carriage House. The story will be changed on Aug. 17 to Daniel Finds a Poem by Micha Archer.