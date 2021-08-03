Cancel
Cheap Old Houses

centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 5 days ago
The highly anticipated 10-episode series Cheap Old Houses, starring hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, will premiere Monday, Aug. 9, with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The series is inspired by the Finkelstein's uber popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras will follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site. During each walk through, Ethan and Elizabeth will share stories of the homes' historical significance and architectural uniqueness. They will rely on Elizabeth's background as a historic preservationist as well as the couple's shared passion for saving old property gems. They also will visit beautifully restored homes formerly featured on their popular Instagram account.

