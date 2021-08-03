Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Blue Apron loses 21,000 customers in Q2 2021 while setting record-level average order value

By Mary Ellen Shoup contact
Food Navigator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeal kit company Blue Apron has lost some of its steam in customer retention, losing 21,000 customers in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year, but says other key performance metrics including average order value and average revenue per customer are strong. Total customers declined 5.3% from 396,000...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Base#Customer Engagement#Customer Retention#Blue Apron Premium#Craft Burger#Aov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Roku, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Stockspulse2.com

ECOR Stock Price Increases 25% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) increased by over 25% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) increased by over 25% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 financial results. Q2 2021 Highlights:. —...
Financial Reportswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Premium Offerings Show Promise at Blue Apron, CEO Says

Blue Apron officials highlighted the effects of new premium offerings and customizable menus in driving higher average orders during its fiscal second quarter. Overall sales of $124 million at the New York-based meal kit company in the quarter dipped by 5.4% but were within the range officials had expected. A net loss of $18.6 million—when adjusted for a $4.1 million refinancing charge—and an EBITDA loss of $3.5 million also fell with expected ranges for the period, which ended June 30. The company cycled a 10% sales lift and $1.1 million in net earnings in last year’s second quarter, driven in part by pandemic demand.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $18.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 76 cents per share.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “Blue Apron’s solid second quarter results reflect, in part, the benefits of the product roadmap focused on adding variety, flexibility and choice we established two years ago. This has allowed us to continue to attract and retain high-value customers,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This was another quarter of strong performance for all our key customer metrics, particularly when considering the return of seasonality impacts. Our Average Order Value, Orders per Customer and Average Revenue per Customer continued to be at record or near-record quarterly levels in the second quarter even as consumers increasingly resumed activities they enjoyed pre-pandemic. The continued strength of Blue Apron’s key customer metrics demonstrates the benefits from our consistent expansion of the differentiated, high-quality products we offer. By providing more items at different price points for our customers to choose from, we are also driving strong Average Revenue per Customer growth, which again reached at least $330 in the second quarter, marking an approximate 25%, or $65, increase over the second quarter of 2019.”
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Blue Apron (APRN) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c, Offers Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.98), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.89). Revenue for the quarter came in at $124 million versus the consensus estimate of $124.3 million.
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Life Plan Community Occupancy Levels Near Record Low, But Beat Industry Averages

Occupancy for life plan communities held steady at 84.4% in the second quarter of 2021, still down nearly 5% compared to the previous year. And there are notable disparities in the occupancy rates between entrance fee-based life plan communities and their rental counterparts, as well as nonprofit and for-profit campuses.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Sets New Q2 Record Exceeding $1B Profit Mark

Tesla surpassed the $1 billion profit mark for the first time on the strength of record-setting production and deliveries during the second quarter. The California-based EV maker’s $1.1 billion profit was matched by its 11% margins. The company reported revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $11.4 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet.
Stockspulse2.com

CCL Stock Price: $34 Target From Citi

The shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) receive a price target increase from $30 to $34 by Citi. These are the details. The shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) receive a price target increase from $30 to $34 by Citi. And Citi analyst James Ainley reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Investors Expect Too Much

Amazon's second-quarter revenue and third-quarter forecast both fell short of the analyst consensus. Tough year-over-year comparisons following a huge revenue surge in 2020 are contributing to the current slowdown in revenue growth. Market saturation and a normalization in U.S. retail sales growth are likely to keep Amazon's revenue growth below...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.73. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.
MarketsInvestorPlace

APRN Stock: Why One Pro Thinks Blue Apron Is the Hottest Delta Variant Play

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is causing more and more headaches every day for government officials and citizens hoping and pleading to get back to normalcy. Things might be looking gloomier by the day with news of lockdowns coming in from other nations. However, things don’t have to be so gloomy for your portfolio, according to one renowned stock influencer. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) could be a Lockdown 2.0 play in a worst-case scenario. The intuition is leading to a nice boost for APRN stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy