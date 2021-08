Yoga is my go-to workout and one of the few workouts I truly enjoy. One thing to love is that it can be done almost anywhere including outside. Yoga in the park, goat yoga, brewery yoga there are lots of options. Have you ever wondered what are the best cities for outdoor yoga? Well, luckily Lawn Love ranked over 80 of the largest US cities to determine just that. Things considered were the amount of green space, number of yoga instructors, and yoga instructors with good ratings. Surprisingly, or maybe not, a NC city topped the list for the best places to do outdoor yoga.