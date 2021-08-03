Engel & Völkers Jacksonville ranks in Jacksonville Business Journal's "2021 Class of Fast 50"
Jacksonville Business Journal ranks Engel & Völkers Jacksonville twelfth among their “2021 Class of Fast 50”. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced that one of their northeastern Florida franchise locations, Engel & Völkers Jacksonville, ranked twelfth among the Jacksonville Business Journal’s “2021 Class of Fast 50.” These 50 private companies, which cover a wide range of industries, are recognized on the prestigious list for being the fastest-growing organizations in Florida’s First Coast region.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0