Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Engel & Völkers Jacksonville ranks in Jacksonville Business Journal's "2021 Class of Fast 50"

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Business Journal ranks Engel & Völkers Jacksonville twelfth among their “2021 Class of Fast 50”. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced that one of their northeastern Florida franchise locations, Engel & Völkers Jacksonville, ranked twelfth among the Jacksonville Business Journal’s “2021 Class of Fast 50.” These 50 private companies, which cover a wide range of industries, are recognized on the prestigious list for being the fastest-growing organizations in Florida’s First Coast region.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windermere Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Luxury Real Estate#E V#European#Engel V Lkers Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Florence Zimmerman Joins Engel & Völkers

Local real estate expert leaves eXp Realty to join Engel & Völkers Orlando. Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Florence Zimmerman is the latest in a slew of realtors to join Engel & Völkers Orlando as a real estate advisor. “With Engel & Völkers I saw the opportunity to become...
Jacksonville, FLStamford Advocate

Future Home Loans Ranks Top 3 in Fastest Growing Companies in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Founded in sunny Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Future Home Loans continues to grow to new heights locally and across the country. Most recently, Future Home Loans was recognized by the Jacksonville Business Journal ranking in the Top 3 of Jacksonville’s ‘Fast 50’. The ‘Fast 50’ list is curated by Jacksonville Business Journal, using data provided by companies requiring year over year revenue growth including three years of financials resulting in an audit comparing you to every top business in the region. The Future Home Loans company saw 133% growth in revenue year over year.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Omni Jacksonville to become a Marriott

It appears that the Omni Jacksonville Hotel will become part of the Marriott brand later this year. Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, which took over management of the hotel after the Omni was sold in February, did not respond to a request for comment. Marriott’s website features the Marriott Jacksonville...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Christ's Church Academy plans new $5 million Jacksonville campus

Christ’s Church Academy is building a new facility on the grounds of the Mandarin Campus, according to a Jacksonville building permit approved by this month by the city. The two-story, 6,638-square-foot building will be at Christ's Church's 6045 Greenland Road campus. The structure will cost about $5 million to build. Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC will handle the project.
Orlando, FLinsideradio.com

Orlando’s Spanish News/Talk ‘Acción’ Brand Expands To Tampa And Jacksonville.

IHeartMedia is expanding the reach of Spanish news/talk “Acción 97.9” WRSO Orlando to Tampa and Jacksonville. Programming can now be heard in the Tampa market via WHNZ (1250), the West Tampa-licensed translator W290BJ at 105.9 and WMTX-HD2 (100.7). In Jacksonville, “Acción - La Primera En Noticias” is now carried on WFXJ (930), the Orange Park-licensed translator W247CF at 97.3 and on WKSL-HD2 (97.9).
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Race Car-Inspired Restaurant In Florida Offers Unobstructed Views Of The Ocean

Let’s be honest, there’s no shortage of restaurants in Florida that are situated on the beach, with incredible food and even better views. But what sets apart Racing’s North Turn is the fact that it is loaded with history! The history of this restaurant dates back to the 1930s when racing on Daytona Beach began. […] The post This Race Car-Inspired Restaurant In Florida Offers Unobstructed Views Of The Ocean appeared first on Only In Your State.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Expert breaks down Jacksonville's COVID-19 surge

Dr. Tra'Chella Johnson Foy of Baptist Health joins us to discuss the rising number of cases in Northeast Florida. If you need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801. Copyright © 2021 News4Jax.com is managed by Graham Digital and pubished by Graham Media Group, a...
TravelPosted by
DFW Community News

THE FORGOTTEN COAST: 5 Serene Florida Beach Towns You Need On Your Radar

Y’all know by now how much we love the Florida coast. Since our hometown was only an hour and a half from the panhandle, the coast was always our home away from home. 30A has been exploding with tourism over the last decade, and as much as we love the liveliness of the area, today we are excited to spotlight a lesser known area just a bit further down the beach: The Forgotten Coast.
TravelMarie Claire

6 East Coast Beaches to Live Your Best Life at This Summer

There's nothing a little sun and sand won't cure after a very long winter, and while the West Coast is certainly known for its picturesque beaches, a handful of spots on the East Coast are in close competition. Here, you'll find charming beach towns complete with brand-new accommodations, delicious food, and Insta-worthy vistas, which is truly the best medicine after staying indoors for more than a year. Grab the SPF, flip flops, and all your other beach essentials and head off on a mid-summer getaway to one of these top Atlantic Coast beaches, below.
Relationship Advicedestinationido.com

Real Wedding in Nassau, Bahamas

For fun-loving couple Ilana and Brendan, a destination wedding sounded like the perfect opportunity to get to spend ample time with their wedding guests. Both New York attorneys, the laid-back aura of the Bahamas was an oasis the couple enjoyed vacationing in to get away from the hustle and bustle. So choosing to return to this Caribbean paradise to tie the knot seemed like a no-brainer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy