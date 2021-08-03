Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast

By ISABEL DEBRE and JON GAMBRELL
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9uvb_0bGRylAm00

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The British navy warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remained unclear.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs. Most recently, the U.S., the U.K. and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people. Iran has denied involvement.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially warned ships Tuesday that “an incident is currently underway" off the coast of Fujairah. Hours later, the authorities said the incident was a “potential hijack," but provided no further details.

Shipping authority Lloyd’s List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global both identified the vessel involved in the incident as Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The vessel's owner, listed as Emirati free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

Satellite-tracking data for the vessel showed it slowly heading toward Iranian waters off the port of Jask early Wednesday, according to MarineTraffic.com.

The U.S. military’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet and the British Defense Ministry also did not immediately return calls for comment. The Emirati government did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

Earlier, six oil tankers announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

“At the same time, if they are in the same vicinity and in the same place, then very rarely that happens,” said Ranjith Raja, an oil and shipping expert with data firm Refintiv. “Not all the vessels would lose their engines or their capability to steer at the same time."

One of the vessels later began moving.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, flew in circles for hours over the waters, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

Apparently responding to the incident, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the recent maritime attacks in the Persian Gulf “completely suspicious.” He denied that Iran was involved.

"Iran’s naval forces are ready for help and rescue in the region,” Khatibzadeh said.

From Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters it was “too early for us to offer a judgement just yet” about the events unfolding in the Gulf of Oman. But citing the recent assault on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire that killed two crew members in nearby waters, Price said, “We have seen a very disturbing pattern of belligerence from Iran, including belligerence in the maritime domain.”

The West has blamed Iran for launching the drone strike last week on the oil tanker off the coast of Oman, which marked the first known attack to have killed civilians in the yearslong shadow war targeting commercial vessels in the region. Iran denied playing any role, though Tehran and its allied militias have used similar “suicide” drones in past attacks.

Israel, the United States and United Kingdom have vowed an unspecified “collective response” to the attack.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes. Fujairah, on the UAE’s eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

For the past two years, the waters off Fujairah have seen a series of explosions and hijackings. The U.S. Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers.

In July 2019, Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz as it was headed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Dubai. The raid came after authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, seized an Iranian supertanker carrying $130 million in crude oil on suspicion it was breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Both vessels were later released.

Last year, an oil tanker sought by the U.S. over allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran was hijacked off the Emirati coast in July, following months of tensions between Iran and the U.S. The vessel and its crew ended up in Iran, though Tehran never acknowledged the incident.

And in January, armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran. While Iran insisted it stopped the ship for polluting, it came as Tehran sought to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks.

___

DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre and www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
65K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Navy#Ships#Uae#Lloyd S List#Dryad Global#Glory International#Marinetraffic Com#5th Fleet#Foreign Ministry#State Department#Israeli#Price#Uae#The U S Navy#European Union#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
MilitaryBirmingham Star

European countries sending naval firepower to Indo-Pacific

Sydney [Australia]/London [UK], August 8 (ANI): Major European countries are sending naval firepower to the Indo-Pacific in a show of support for Washington's efforts to curb Beijing's militarisation of the South China Sea. Fumi Matsumoto and Yusuke Nakajima, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the UK and France joined exercises...
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Israel sees high demand for 3rd vaccine shots

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says people are rushing to get a third vaccine shot as protection from the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Bennett pointed to government statistics Sunday showing that more than 420,000 Israelis older than 60 have received a booster shot, more than a third of the total targeted population. Bennett said the number is expected to grow to half a million people by the end of the day.
Economytheclevelandamerican.com

The G7 and the European Union have vowed that “all evidence” points to Iran in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

G7 Foreign Ministers took charge of Iran on Friday Attack on an oil tanker by the company of an Israeli millionaire who killed two people off the coast of Oman on July 29. “All the evidence clearly points to Iran.” In a joint statement, a condemnation “Deliberate and directed attack” without “any justification”.
Middle EastNorwalk Hour

Iran rejects G-7 accusations over fatal attack on oil tanker

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Saturday denounced accusations by leading industrial nations that Tehran was behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, the official IRNA news agency reported. The report quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying Iran “strongly condemns” Friday's statement...
Middle Eastmix929.com

Iran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman’s coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said on Friday Iran was...
PoliticsNWI.com

US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack...
Boats & Watercraftsgizadeathstar.com

A STRANGE REPORT: SHIPS LOSE STEERING IN PERSIAN GULF

I don't know about you, but I suspect something mightily weird is going on in the world's shipping lanes, and it's getting too big to ignore. Consider what we've seen in the past few years: off Japan, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship; later, the USS John McCain collided with a ship near Singapore. And who can forget the cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, after having entered the canal by performing a series of bizarre maneuvers.
Militarycivilbeat.org

Indo-Pacific Commander Wants Pacific Allies To Buy US Weapons

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command wants Pacific allies to buy more American weapons. Adm. John Aquilino said he hopes regional countries that plan to work with the U.S. will equip their forces with American weapons and equipment. “The best way to be interoperable is to operate with U.S....
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US says Iran believed behind hijacking of vessel in Gulf of Oman

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States said that it believes Iranian forces hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm. “We can confirm that personnel have left...
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Says New Iranian ‘Kamikaze’ Drone Killed Two in Merchant Ship Attack; U.K., U.S. Condemn Tehran for Attack

A one-way, explosive-laden drone made in Iran attacked an Israeli-operated merchant tanker last week off the coast of Oman, U.S. Central Command said on Friday. The delta-wing drone, similar in design to long-range unidentified, unmanned “kamikaze” drones developed for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, flew into the pilothouse of the Merchant tanker Mercer Street on July 30, killing two crewmembers, according to a report from CENTCOM.
MilitaryAviation Week

U.S. OKs Rolling Airframe Missile Sale For Japanese Ships

SINGAPORE—The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 44 Raytheon RIM-116C Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) Block 2 to Japan. The missiles are destined for Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) ships. The deal is worth $61.5 million. This is the second RAM purchase by Japan. The first was... Subscription...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US Seizes Tanker Used to Deliver Oil to North Korea

WASHINGTON - The United States seized a Singapore-owned oil tanker Friday that was used to make illegal oil deliveries to North Korea, the Justice Department said. A New York federal judge issued a judgment of forfeiture authorizing the United States to take ownership of the M/T Courageous, which is currently in Cambodia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy