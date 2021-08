The oat milk thirst has been real, lately. Cartons of Oatly, Happy Planet, and Elmhurst oat milk have cropped up in grocery store aisles, and baristas at specialty coffee shops pour oat milk foam over their brews. Oat milk retail sales have shot up from $4.4 million in 2017 to $29 million in the United States, Bloomberg reported last month. Like many oat milk stans, I’ve also taken to requesting the good stuff in my iced coffee. I’ve fallen for its creamy texture, and subtly sweet but overall neutral flavor — and like other plant-based milk substitutes, it seems to emanate an aura of fresh, sunny wellness. But how healthy is oat milk, really?