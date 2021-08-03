Ex-WVa mayor pleads guilty in flood recovery funds probe

CHARLESTON — Robert Baber, former mayor of Richmond, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of defrauding the City of Richwood of $2,443.54. This follows a multi-year investigation by the state auditor, Nicholas County prosecuting attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds. From 2016 to 2018, the audit and criminal investigation determined more than $3.1 million of federal funds was received by the city, comingled by the actions of city officials, and a portion was diverted to personal use.