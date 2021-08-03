Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas Public Theatre cancels final week of shows

nwaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas Public Theatre has canceled the last four performances of its summer repertory shows, "Inherit the Wind" and "Our Town." A cast member was feeling ill, explained Ed McClure, APT Artistic Director and director of "Our Town," and "out of an abundance of caution," was tested for covid-19, even though she was fully vaccinated. McClure, in consultation with Executive Director Joseph Farmer, Board Chairman Kris Isham and "Inherit the Wind" director Brenda Nemec, made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel the rest of the run when that test came back positive.

www.nwaonline.com

