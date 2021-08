From how and where it sank to the few people who survived, these facts about the Titanic illustrate the true tragedy behind one of history's most infamous disasters. As the RMS Titanic sank into the icy black waters of the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, it took more than two thirds of its 2,200 passengers and crew along with it. When the shocking story made its way back to land, the world struggled to fathom all of the facts about the Titanic and its demise.