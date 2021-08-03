Cancel
Dean chats with John Cena on upcoming film ‘The Suicide Squad’

By Dean Richards
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards chats with John Cena on his role in the upcoming film ‘The Suicide Squad’, which will be released this Friday, August 6. The film is based on the same premise as the 2016 adaptation of the film, starring Cena alongside Idris Elba and Margot Robbie.

wgntv.com

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

