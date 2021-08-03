Cancel
What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s New Moon In Leo

By A.T. Nunez
Thought Catalog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Moon in Leo will happen on August 8, a time of reactivation and reclaiming our sense of control. This transit will be felt for the next six months, and since it’s making some contact with Saturn and Uranus, we can expect some surprises. Saturn will be opposing the Moon, but this is still a great transit to be optimistic of what lies ahead. We are feeling the shifts and impact from the Saturn and Uranus square meeting the Sun in Leo. This is a period of restructuring, and it’s a good time for us to not grow too attached to old thinking patterns, because Uranus can bring some surprises. With the New Moon, we see the good and bad, but we can still cling onto hope for the better in the future.

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.

