What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s New Moon In Leo
The New Moon in Leo will happen on August 8, a time of reactivation and reclaiming our sense of control. This transit will be felt for the next six months, and since it’s making some contact with Saturn and Uranus, we can expect some surprises. Saturn will be opposing the Moon, but this is still a great transit to be optimistic of what lies ahead. We are feeling the shifts and impact from the Saturn and Uranus square meeting the Sun in Leo. This is a period of restructuring, and it’s a good time for us to not grow too attached to old thinking patterns, because Uranus can bring some surprises. With the New Moon, we see the good and bad, but we can still cling onto hope for the better in the future.thoughtcatalog.com
