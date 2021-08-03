Cancel
Monroe County, IN

Black man who feared 4th of July ‘lynching’ charged in same incident

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black Indiana man who claimed a group of white men threatened to lynch him during a Fourth of July confrontation last year is now facing criminal charges himself. Vauhxx Rush Booker, of Seymour, was charged Friday with felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor criminal trespass in the July 2020 encounter at Lake Monroe that attracted international media coverage, The Herald-Times reported.

