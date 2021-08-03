Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maineville, OH

Trade-in madness: Man gets original price for 2-year-old car

By John Matarese
WCPO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been shopping for a car, you are probably aware of the new-car shortages and soaring prices for 2- and 3-year-old used cars. But there's a flip side to this, and it could make you some cash. Some people selling and exchanging their vehicles are getting as much money...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Maineville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Sticker Price#Chevy#Toyota#Iseecars Com#Kia Telluride Suv#Gmc Sierra#Tacoma#Hyundai Palisade#Edmunds Com#Scripps Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Buying CarsPosted by
The Press

Is Your Clunker Worth Some Serious Cash? Vehicles With More Than 100,000 Miles Command Record High Prices in June, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car owners with older, higher-mileage vehicles sitting in their driveway might be a bit shocked to see how much their vehicle is worth right now. According to the car shopping experts at Edmunds, the average transaction price (ATP) for all vehicles sold at dealerships with mileage between 100,000-109,999 miles climbed to $16,489 in June 2021, compared to $12,626 last year, which is a 31% year-over-year increase and the highest ATP that Edmunds has on record for those vehicles. Edmunds data also reveals that higher-mileage vehicles are selling much quicker off the lot: All vehicles sold with 100,00-109,999 miles had an average of 30.5 days to turn (DTT) in June 2021, compared to 37.7 days in June of last year.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Used Car Prices Are Going Nuts! Here Are 10 of the Biggest Price Jumps

The chip shortage, the pandemic, the weather, and your rheumatoid arthritis acting up—and everything is conspiring to drive up prices of used cars across America. According to a study by iSeeCars.com, the average used car price in June rose a whopping $7,583, or 32.7 percent compared to what it was last year. This comes after a 26.4-percent year-over-year increase in May and a 16.8-percent year-over-year increase in April. The Nissan Leaf had the highest percentage increase at 48.1, while the Mercedes G-Wagon had the highest dollar increase at $50,271.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

100,000-Mile Used Cars Sold for Record High Prices in June

A six-figure odometer just doesn't mean what it used to. As the chip shortage and resulting car supply drought rage on, even supposed high-mileage used cars are selling for way more money than they did before. According to Edmunds data, dealer-sold used cars with anywhere between 100,000 and 109,999 miles on the odometer exchanged hands for an average of $16,489 in June 2021, higher than the figure has ever been before.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

June's Fastest-Selling Cars Were Two Popular SUVs

More signs are showing the US new car market is maintaining a decent tempo despite the global chip shortage. Data for June, analyzed by iSeeCars, shows new cars in the country were selling about a week faster than in May. The average new car took 41.7 days to sell last month compared to 47.1 days back in May. What hasn’t changed from month to month, however, is the type of the fastest-selling new car.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1963 Jaguar XKE Roadster: The Car That Changed How Cars Were Made

Jaguar’s E-Type was an ever-changing model from the very beginning, but the basics changed the way cars were made. Based on the D-Type race car, Jaguar’s E-Type immediately got the attention of some of the world’s most renowned automakers. Even Enzo Ferrari referred to the car as the most beautiful car ever made. However, the car’s stunning good looks was only part of the equation in what made it so great. A unitary construction, disc brakes, a rack and pinion steering, and a fully independent suspension system was nothing short of revolutionary for the era. When paired with a 3.8-liter inline-6 engine that claimed output of 265-horsepower, the XKE Series I put the British automaker ahead of the competition.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Car Owners Say Shop Wrecked Their Cars

Customers of Curtis Customs Radical Garage, which is located about 40 kilometers north of Halifax, Nova Scotia, have accused the autobody and mechanic shop of returning their classic cars in pieces, charging more than originally agreed, or just plain not returning their vehicles. We wish this were the first time such an accusation has been leveled, but the sad truth is you’re always taking a tremendous risk when dropping your beloved ride off anywhere.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Chevy Traverse Prices Range from $34,895–$54,595

Chevy has announced pricing for the refreshed Traverse three-row SUV. It now starts at $34,895 for the base LS trim level with a V-6 engine and front-wheel drive. The top trim remains the High Country, which starts at $52,395. The Chevy Traverse enters 2022 with a revised appearance and a...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Dodge Charger cop cars are going 'Mad Max' in Australia

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is going on its longest chase ever, but it's after a new customer not a crook. The four-door police car will soon be tested by Australian police for use in the service, News.com.au reports. SCD Remanufactured Vehicles is converting two of the muscular sedans to right-hand-drive...
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyer Shares Horrible Dealership Experiences: Extreme Price Markups, Random $1000 Dealership Fees, & Enraged Salespeople

YouTube channel Get Energi, which is mostly about electric vehicles and deep dives into the latest EVs on the market, was created by an electrical test engineer whose passion is learning about EVs and sharing them with his audience. In the video below, he shared a horrible buying experience he had at a Ford dealership when he purchased his Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Carstexomashomepage.com

The most popular new and used cars in every state

( ) – “The land of the free” is also the land of the pickup truck. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 39 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drug Dealer's Dodge Challenger Hellcat Reborn As Cop Car

When you think of a cop car in America, you usually think of the Ford Interceptor, but local law enforcement has used other, much cooler vehicles too. We've seen Texas cops use undercover Camaros and the NYPD now has a Tesla in its fleet. So unusual police cars do come around every so often, but you'd never expect a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to be among them. Yet that is what Marion County Sheriff's department has at its disposal, and what makes this story all the more interesting is that the Hellcat in question was once owned by a drug dealer.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Celestiq Bring American Luxury to EVs

WHAT IT IS: The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq midsize SUV is the luxury brand's first battery electric vehicle. Serving up 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, the Lyriq has a familiar five-passenger, four-door layout but with its own cool, black-accented face, illuminated Cadillac crest, animated approach lighting, gigantic wheels, and a rakish rear window. Inside, a 33.0-inch curved LED screen capable of displaying more than a billion colors and a 19-speaker AKG audio system provide the wow factor. The Lyriq will be offered in a choice of two colors at launch: Steel Metallic or Black Metallic. (We know which one Catherine Wheel fans will be ordering.) It will initially be rear-drive only, and the model is expected to travel more than 300 miles on a single charge. Cadillac plans to eventually offer the option of a second drive motor on the Lyriq's front axle, which will add all-wheel-drive capability to the model. Sporty variants are also in the plan. GM's Super Cruise automated driving technology will deliver hands-free operation in certain scenarios.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Demolition Derby Cars: Window Shop with Car and Driver

In this week's episode of Window Shop with Car and Driver, we look for vehicles that we think will survive a demolition derby. While the regulars have certainly crashed cars before, they didn't do it on purpose—or so they say. For an expert opinion, we invited contributor Derek Powell, who has competed in numerous demo derbies over the past two decades and has a rather garish trophy to prove it.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Who Needs A Truck? VW Passat Driver Stuffs Sofa In The Backseat

Why pay a negligible amount of money to have your new sofa delivered at home when you can risk getting a hefty fine for illegally transporting it in your car? It's probably what this Volkswagen Passat B6 driver was thinking when he decided to stuff the couch in the backseat of his midsize sedan and drive it home.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Toyota Grand Highlander Could Be A Longer, Larger SUV

The Bigness Wars are raging, and Toyota is set to fire a mighty salvo. The Toyota Highlander first arrived in North America back in January 2001. It quickly found its footing as a popular mid-size SUV, serving families well across the country. Of course, you know what they say about mid-size SUVs, don't you? They're not big enough! Thus, Toyota is looking set to develop the Grand Highlander as a larger option, reports Automotive News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy