Clorox shares plunge on weaker-than-expected outlook

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Clorox plunged more than 11 percent after the cleaning products conglomerate revealed weaker-than-expected results, blaming falling demand and rising costs. Clorox’s business has stalled this year compared to the height of COVID-19 when consumers couldn’t buy enough of its disinfectants and hand wipes. Now retailers can’t give the stuff away fast enough.

