Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady Computing announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Registered Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Ready Computing offers products, solutions, and services, supporting TIBCO’s comprehensive software portfolio. The Registered Partner level is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO’s mission of turning data into innovation by connecting everything, unifying data, and augmenting intelligence.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibco Software#Customer Experience#Tibco Software Inc#The Tibco Partner Program#Registered Partners#Oem#Channels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Conversational AI and Customer Experience Automation Platform yellow.ai Secures $78M+ via Series C led by Westbridge Capital, Others

a customer experience (CX) automation platform, “trusted” by over 700 enterprises internationally, reveals that it has acquired $78.15M through a Series C round, which was led by WestBridge Capital along with contributions from Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. As noted in a release shared with CI, Lightspeed Venture Partners...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Intelligent edge technology simplifies supply chain logistics

Commercial vehicles are an essential link in the global supply chain that keeps product flowing from manufacturer to consumer. Keeping a fleet running efficiently is a massive logistical task and one that is an ideal use case for digital connectivity and intelligent data analysis. Introducing fleet management systems that give...
EducationeSchool Online

AtlasRTX Partners with Instructure to Provide AI-Powered Digital Assistant, Serving More than 30 Million Students

PARK CITY, Utah– AtlasRTX™ (www.atlasrtx.com), a leading AI-powered digital assistant SaaS solution building sophisticated real-time experiences, announced today a successful partnership with Instructure (www.instructure.com), a leading global education technology company supporting more than 30 million students, to seamlessly engage parents, teachers and students via web chat in over 100 languages 24/7, 365 days a year.
Softwareaithority.com

Vendasta Welcomes JazzHR To Marketplace

HR recruiting solution simplifies hiring for local businesses. Vendasta is proud to welcome JazzHR to its wholesale marketplace, marking the first time partners can sell hiring software to small or medium-sized businesses (SMBs) directly from the platform. Vendasta partners and their SMB clients can use JazzHR to automate and simplify...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Checkmarx acquires open-source supply chain security startup Dustico

Application security testing firm Checkmarx Ltd. has acquired open-source supply chain security startup Dustico Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Founded in 2020, Dustico offers a platform for code packages behavioral analysis and detection of open-source software supply chain attacks. The technology is built to go beyond traditional source vulnerability analysis and look at the behavior and reputation of open source packages.
Germantown, WIaithority.com

Woman-Owned Tech Startup CharismaQ Announces $1Million In Seed-Round Funding To Invent The Future Of Coaching And Development For Enterprise Organizations

CharismaQ, a coaching and communication platform headquartered in Germantown, WI announced seed-round funding of $1 million financed by Wisconsin-based insurance carrier West Bend Mutual Insurance. The new capital will allow CharismaQ to accelerate platform development, marketing, sales, and coaching which will create the foundation for rapid growth and scale. West Bend is CharismaQ’s first customer.
Technologythefastmode.com

Telecom Fiji Taps Oracle Policy Management to Deliver DX Across Mobile and Fixed

Telecom Fiji has partnered with Oracle for a large transformation to deliver a fully digital experience to its mobile and fixed customers and offer new, customized services. Oracle Communications Policy Management running on Oracle Private Cloud Appliance infrastructure will support these efforts by enabling Telecom to provide flexible service plan and pricing options to customers. Oracle Communications Consulting will lead the implementation and management of the new solutions.
NFLsecurityboulevard.com

The Human Touch in Identity Verification

Businesses and consumers alike are growing more dependent on AI every day. The technology serves as the foundation of almost every digital assistant, search engine, online shopping recommendation or automated technology we currently use. Its reach only continues to expand as organizations rush to digitally transform their businesses in wake of the pandemic. In fact, early data shows that 43% of companies accelerated their rollout of AI-powered tools due to the pandemic, and those numbers will only continue to grow. However, this rapid adoption and increased dependence on AI also comes with challenges.
Commodities & Futureaithority.com

CoinShares Joins Pyth Network To Improve Transparency And Availability Of Cryptocurrency Data

Leading digital asset investment firm joins network of industry peers to build an on-chain data oracle network optimized for trading and capital markets. CoinShares International Limited Europe’s largest digital asset investment platform announced that it will be contributing real-time crypto pricing data to the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform for aggregated data.
Businessaithority.com

Venzee Secures New Partnership After Customer Promotes Venzee’s AI Platform to Their Retailer Partner

Venzee Technologies Inc., the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Product Data, announced a new partnership with a major US-based specialty retailer serving the furniture and homeware market. According to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee, “This partnership grew out of a highly successful implementation of Venzee’s Mesh Connector™ technology that significantly...
ElectronicsDOT med

Siemens partners with TeamViewer to enhance remote MR scanning

Siemens Healthineers has incorporated TeamViewer’s connectivity technology to offer customers more secure remote MR scanning support through its WeScan service. Designed to connect customers with skilled remote imaging technologists who can help operate MR scanners, WeScan now is equipped with high security standards for strong and safe data transfer thanks to TeamViewer’s solution.
aithority.com

Vyopta Continues to Focus On Best-in-Class User Experience With New Functionality

More Robust Features Added to Increase Productivity of It and MSP Support Teams Who Manage UC by Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco, Google and More. Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence Company, announced new search functionality for the Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) suite. The new features provide a simpler user interface to allow IT and MSP help desk teams to quickly and independently detect, investigate, and remediate issues.
Businessthefastmode.com

Vodafone Spain Selects Amdocs to Modernise its CRM Platform

Amdocs has expanded its agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernise its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, and maximise the benefits and return-on-investment from Vodafone’s specialised, uniquely tailored customer management solution. As part of the deal, Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio will provide a future-proof, modernised, underlying application infrastructure platform, empowering...
Softwareaithority.com

Volante Technologies Launches The Volante Experience, Rapid Onboarding For Cloud Payments As A Service

Latest offering brings the simplicity of modern Software as a Service (SaaS) onboarding and support to cloud payment processing for financial institutions. Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced the launch of The Volante Experience™, its latest Payments as a Service (PaaS) customer experience offering. Volante Experience will bring the speed, lower cost and simplicity of the modern SaaS customer onboarding experience to banks and financial institutions adopting Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions.
aithority.com

Change Healthcare Releases End-to-End, Cloud-Native Solution for Medical Imaging

Provides cloud-native PACS to radiology practices and consolidates all cloud imaging solutions into a new category: Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging. Today, Change Healthcare introduced Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS, a new, comprehensive cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution for radiology practices, now in beta testing with plans to extend to hospitals in the future. Stratus Imaging PACS is the latest solution to be introduced by Change Healthcare’s rapidly growing cloud imaging business, which includes image archiving, analytics, universal viewers, and sharing solutions.
Small Businessaithority.com

Cybercriminals Narrow Their Focus On SMBs According To The Acronis Cyberthreats Report Mid-Year Update

Despite the perception they are too small to target, SMBs are increasingly vulnerable due to supply-chain attacks and greater use of automation by ransomware groups. Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, released the Acronis Cyberthreats Report Mid-year 2021 update, an in-depth review of the cyberthreat trends the company’s experts are tracking. Released at this week’s Black Hat 2021 event, where Acronis is a Diamond sponsor, the report warns that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are at particular risk based on the attack trends seen during the first six months of the year.
Businessaithority.com

Docebo Announces Appointment Of Rudy Valdez As Its New Chief Operating Officer And The Transition Of Martino Bagini To Chief Corporate Development Officer

Docebo Inc. a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced that Rudy Valdez has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Valdez brings over 30 years of senior cloud and technology leadership experience to his new role at Docebo. He spent the past 16 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he helped to establish and build Amazon’s cloud computing business, founding the Sales and Business Development function within AWS just prior to its launch in 2006. Mr. Valdez most recently held the position of VP, Solutions Architecture and Training & Certification, where he focused on developing and sharing architectural best practices and helping educate millions of customers and partners in the AWS ecosystem on cloud technologies and approaches. Prior to joining Amazon, Rudy has held various software development, business development, and partner management positions at NASA/JPL, Xerox, Rational Software, and IBM. Mr. Valdez holds Computer Science degrees from UCLA and the University of Washington.
Internetaithority.com

Terminus Launches The Next-Generation Of Its Native ABM Chat Solution

Award-winning, account-based chat solution drives 700% increase in target account engagement. Terminus, the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform, launched the next generation of its native ABM chat solution, Terminus Chat Experiences. The award-winning chat solution is proven to drive a 700 percent increase in target account engagement and powered more than four million conversations for Terminus customers.
Gamblingaithority.com

Scientific Games Acquires Lightning Box

Market-leading digital games provider acquires digital content studio as it executes on strategic growth opportunities. Scientific Games Corporation acquired content studio Lightning Box as the Company continues to execute on its vision to become a leading, cross-platform global game Company. This acquisition is a key step forward on the Company’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy