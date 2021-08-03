Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

National Immunization Awareness Month Highlights The Need For Vaccination

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pneumococcal pneumonia causes an estimated 150,000 hospitalizations each year in the United States. During August's National Immunization Awareness Month and throughout influenza season, the American Lung Association reminds adults of the recommendations from the CDC for vaccination against potentially serious lung diseases like pneumococcal pneumonia.

As a preventive healthcare measure, vaccines work by teaching the body's immune system to recognize and defend against harmful viruses or bacteria before getting an infection and reduce the likelihood of getting severely ill from certain infectious diseases. Respiratory vaccine-preventable diseases are spread from person to person, which means that if one person in a community gets an infectious disease, they can spread it to others.

Different than a bad cold pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious infectious disease that may be prevented by vaccines.

  • Pneumococcal pneumonia, the most common type of bacterial pneumonia, is often spread through coughing. The symptoms of pneumococcal pneumonia can come quickly and may include high fever, excessive sweating and shaking chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

"Now more than ever, we want all Americans to protect their health. Immunizations are an important and potentially lifesaving health protection, especially for older adults and those with weakened immune systems or certain chronic health conditions—like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—who may be more vulnerable to infectious disease," said Albert Rizzo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. "In fact, for adults 65 and older living with COPD, the risk for contracting pneumococcal pneumonia is 7.7 times higher than their healthy counterparts, and those with asthma are at nearly six times greater risk. I encourage everyone to speak to their doctor about immunizations to protect their health, particularly older adults."

The American Lung Association, in partnership with Pfizer, is urging adults to talk with their healthcare provider ahead of flu season about pneumococcal vaccinations, with more information available at Lung.org/pneumococcal, or call the American Lung Association's Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA.

About the American Lung AssociationThe American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 606011331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 200041-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Elizabeth Cook | American Lung Association P: 312-801-7631 E: Media@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-immunization-awareness-month-highlights-the-need-for-vaccination-301347339.html

SOURCE American Lung Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Cdc#Vaccinations#Cdc#Americans#Charity Navigator#Guidestar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
NFLWBAL Radio

After months of vaccine incentives, nation changes course

(NEW YORK) -- Life may be about to get tougher for the unvaccinated -- and it's not only because of their significantly increased risk of getting COVID-19 and becoming very sick. A rising chorus of states, cities and private sector titans have implemented new vaccine requirements for their employees and...
Public HealthNew York Post

One dose of Pfizer vaccine may protect COVID-19 victims from reinfection: study

People who had COVID-19 may only need one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be “sufficiently protected” against getting the virus again, a new study says. The research, published in JAMA Network Open on Friday, compared the antibody levels of people who’d previously been infected with those who hadn’t been, after one and two doses of the double-dose Pfizer.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Peoria, ILosfhealthcare.org

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.
Public Healthspartanburg.com

SCDHEC Recognizes S.C. Immunization Awareness Week

During South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, which is Aug. 1-7, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina Immunizations Coalition are emphasizing how fundamental vaccines have been and continue to be in protecting public health and preventing deadly disease outbreaks. Because of scientifically developed vaccines,...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

COVID-19 infection among vaccinated people: What you need to know

As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show vaccinated people can still spread COVID-19. Breakthrough infections of the highly contagious delta variant also have been reported. This new information has led to questions surrounding the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines.
Cranberry Township, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Should people with weak immune systems get an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose?

When the pandemic hit, Rachel Battaglia watched people around the world seized by fear that they would contract a highly contagious illness their bodies had no way of fighting. Suddenly people were aware that a cold for one person could mean hospitalization or death for someone else.“It was almost like really nice for me, for a year, to have people be more cautious,” she told PublicSource. “I hate to say that because it was so scary for everybody else.”
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Pfizer data shows vaccine protection remains robust six months after vaccination even as the company argues that boosters will be needed

WASHINGTON - Executives of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer predicted Wednesday that vaccine boosters would soon be needed, a declaration that came on the same day the company published data showing that its coronavirus shots remained robustly protective six months after vaccination, providing nearly complete protection against severe disease. Hours later, Israeli health officials moved toward making boosters available for older residents.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Study highlights urgent need to build vaccine confidence within racial and ethnic minority communities

Ann Arbor, July 29, 2021 – Promoting health equity in immunization rates for the new vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic is critical, as individuals from racial and ethnic minority groups and adults living in low-income communities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as well as influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases, according to investigators. Concerted efforts are urgently needed to achieve equity in immunization rates, reports a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier.
Public Healthscdhec.gov

DHEC Recognizes S.C. Immunization Awareness Week: ‘Vaccines have been saving lives and protecting people from death and illness for generations’

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― During South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, which is Aug. 1-7, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina Immunizations Coalition are emphasizing how fundamental vaccines have been and continue to be in protecting public health and preventing deadly disease outbreaks. Because of...
Public Healthfox16.com

Inside CDC’s mask guidance for vaccinated adults

(Baptist Health) – COVID-19 is still a threat in the U.S. And the more contagious Delta variant is on the rise. Because of this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new mask guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated. What are the new guidelines?. In areas...
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Among Health Care Personnel

Tamara Pilishvili, PhD; Katherine E. Fleming-Dutra, MD; Jennifer L. Farrar, MPH; Ryan Gierke, MPH; Nicholas M. Mohr, MD; David A. Talan, MD; Anusha Krishnadasan, PhD; Karisa K. Harland, PhD; Howard A. Smithline, MD; Peter C. Hou, MD; Lilly C. Lee, MD; Stephen C. Lim, MD; Gregory J. Moran, MD; Elizabeth Krebs, MD; Mark Steele, MD; David G. Beiser, MD; Brett Faine, PharmD; John P. Haran, MD, PhD; Utsav Nandi, MD; Walter A. Schrading, MD; Brian Chinnock, MD; Daniel J. Henning, MD; Frank LoVecchio, DO; Joelle Nadle, MPH; Devra Barter, MSc; Monica Brackney, MS; Amber Britton, MPH; Kaytlynn Marceaux-Galli, MPH; Sarah Lim, MBBCh; Erin C. Phipps, DVM; Ghinwa Dumyati, MD; Rebecca Pierce, PhD; Tiffanie M. Markus, PhD; Deverick J. Anderson, MD; Amanda K. Debes, PhD; Michael Lin, MD; Jeanmarie Mayer, MD; Hilary M. Babcock, MD; Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD; Marc Fischer, MD; Rosalyn Singleton, MD; Nora Chea, MD; Shelley S. Magill, MD, PhD; Jennifer Verani, MD; Stephanie Schrag, DPhil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy