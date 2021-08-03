NorthPoint Group Expands Services to Provide Oracle Cloud Customers With Multi-Pillar, Industry-Focused Expertise

In a multi-cloud environment, having the ability to monitor, report and support end users from a single console is essential for a healthy ongoing operation of virtual desktop and application deployments. Lack of visibility into pods/sessions/users, CPU utilization and infrastructure health leads to bad user experience and disrupts productivity when unforeseen technical issues come up. Furthermore, multi- and hybrid-cloud virtual desktop deployment adds another layer of complexity for IT admins, because the traditional approach requires admins to log into each pod and cloud to collect usage information and surface potential issues. This results in time wasted in consolidating data from silos, and leads to poor resource allocation because admins don’t have a holistic view of resource utilization status across pods and clouds.