NorthPoint Group Expands Services to Provide Oracle Cloud Customers With Multi-Pillar, Industry-Focused Expertise
New Expert ERP Cloud Services Bolster Northpoint Group’s Best-in-Class Systems Integration Practice. NorthPoint Group, a global systems integrator specializing solely in Oracle technology, announced it has expanded its expert services into multi-pillar capacity, covering enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and enterprise performance management (EPM) Cloud ecosystem. With specialized expertise ranging from a variety of service and regulated industries such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Construction, Retail and Manufacturing, NorthPoint Group’s expansion into the Oracle ERP Cloud will allow the boutique firm to continue to serve as a partner to Oracle customers across these sectors in successfully adopting Oracle’s complete, connected Cloud technology on time and on budget, with a focused approach towards customer adoption.aithority.com
