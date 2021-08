The Delta variant of COVID-19 is raging, linked to nearly all infections nationwide. Epsilon and Lambda are looming, and posing concerns about resistance to vaccines. Wegmans is now asking us to mask up indoors, as is Northampton County inside its government buildings. Remember late spring, when suddenly the vaccine was readily available and we could breathe a sigh of relief for the first time in over a year? This Turkey is reserved for a specific type of vaccine resister: College students buying fake proof-of-vaccination cards to skirt admission requirements. This isn’t trying to smuggle a 12-pack into the dorms; experts tell us the vaccine represents our best hope for overcoming the pandemic, or at least getting a handle on the virus as another fact of life like the flu without overburdening our health care system or putting ourselves or our loved ones at undue risk.