Open Source Face Recognition Application CompreFace Adds New Features

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

New Plug-Ins, Support for Insightface and Improved User Experience Among Latest Updates to Compreface. Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, announced updates to CompreFace, an open source face recognition application. Since its launch in November 2020, CompreFace has experienced quick adoption with real-world applications already developed.

