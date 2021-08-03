Open Source Face Recognition Application CompreFace Adds New Features

The FreeBSD project released its Quarterly Status Report this week which details efforts going into the operating system's infrastructure, ports, and core utilities. One change in the works is creating a new, more user-friendly system installer. "bsdinstall is FreeBSD’s current installer. It is a terminal application with an unwieldy interface, and it asks some very obscure questions that are hard to understand for ordinary users. So, the purpose of this project is to create a graphical installer for FreeBSD that has a more streamlined interface, and to improve other aspects of the FreeBSD installation process. The experimental installer uses a web front-end: a web server runs locally from the installation media, and the user configures their install by filling out web forms on a browser also running on the installation media. A Web interface is flexible and accessible, so it suits an installer well. This interface can also support remote installs, where the server runs on the target and the install is configured through some other machine, though I have not done much work here."