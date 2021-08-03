Movable Ink Launches First Annual Survey on the Power of Personalization Amid an Evolving Marketing Landscape
Leading marketing personalization software company explores how to guide consumers in purchasing decisions and offers insight into why they disengage or opt out of marketers’ lists. Movable Ink, the leading software company powering content personalization for the world’s largest brands, announced its first annual report: Audience of One: Consumer Expectations...aithority.com
