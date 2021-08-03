Tapjoy Launches MobileVoice, A Market Research Solution For The Mobile Era
Empowers brands, marketers, and researchers to get authentic responses from real people via the Tapjoy value exchange. Tapjoy a leading mobile advertising and app monetization company, announced MobileVoice, a global market research solution that delivers the deepest, most authentic insights about the attitudes, preferences and behaviors of today’s mobile consumers. MobileVoice upends the traditional market research industry by creating the largest, highest-quality and most accessible mobile panel available anywhere, and by giving a voice to millions of mobile-first consumers who have opinions to share.aithority.com
