Tapjoy Launches MobileVoice, A Market Research Solution For The Mobile Era

Stor’ is set to be the go-to platform both for digital users embarking on their e-commerce journeys, in parallel to already-operating digital businesses looking to scale. With the digital age at its peak, and consumers heavily relying on and shifting habits towards online shopping, the demand has reached an all-time high, much quicker than predicted, due to the global pandemic. This has resulted in a surge of digital business, requiring platforms such as Stor to fulfill the needs.