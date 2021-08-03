Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Video of deputies killing suicidal man shows multiple failures, experts conclude

By Leila Miller and Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Ordaz Jr. stood on the sidewalk outside his East Los Angeles home as sheriff’s deputies, as well as family members, yelled at him to drop a 12-inch kitchen …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
220
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal#Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Multiple failures’ by police and health services contributed to man’s suicide, inquest hears

"Multiple failures" by police, paramedics and mental health services contributed to a man's suicide, an inquest jury has found.Adam Stanmore, a 37-year-old from Oxford, was found dead on 13 June 2019.He had been living with self-reported depression and also had type 1 diabetes.Mr Stanmore's death was recorded as suicide by hanging and/or hypoglycemia.But Oxford Oxfordshire Coroner's Office heard that he did not receive appropriate psychiatric evaluations and was not properly dealt with by authorities in the lead up to his death.Assistant coroner Sonia Hayes said there were multiple failures by agencies prior to Mr Stanmore’s death.On 23 April 2019 Mr...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Deputies respond to multiple accidents

-- Deputies responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to U.S. 77 Highway and East Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Courtney Lavender, Edmond, OK, was traveling southbound in a 2008 Infinity G35 when the vehicle hydroplaned due to heavy rain. Lavender lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, rolling over. Lavender complained of mild pain and was cleared by medical personnel. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Family of Man Shot and Killed by LASD Deputies Files Suit

A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies used unjustifiable lethal force when they shot and killed a knife-wielding 34-year-old man in the midst of a mental health crisis. David Ordaz Jr. was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on March 14 after...
Arapahoe County, COGazette

Coroner: Man fatally shot by Arapahoe County deputies, not suicide

The man who died after engaging in a shootout with Arapahoe County deputies on Sunday was killed by law enforcement, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday. The confirmation comes after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it was unsure whether the man was struck by the deputies’ gunshots or shot himself when cornered.
Banks County, GAWrcbtv.com

Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase, authorities said. Banks County sheriff's deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries, according to a statement the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Fatally Beats Toddler, Then Calls Boy’s Mom About Buying a Puppy: Report

A Florida woman was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in last month’s death of her 3-year-old son. WESH reported that Jameson Nance was repeatedly beaten before his June 11 death, which occurred while he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. While Joshua Manns, 25, allegedly inflicted the injuries that killed Nance, police believe the boy’s mother, Erica Dotson, was aware her boyfriend was abusing her son and did not stop it.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy