NASA and Boeing's Starliner space capsule is launching Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters are giving the launch a 40% chance that weather will delay the launch once again. It was originally delayed on Friday after a mishap at the space station derailed those plans. If the launch goes through on Tuesday, the crewless spacecraft will spend a few days in orbit then dock at the ISS before returning to earth. The Starliner will eventually be used to take astronauts to space.