Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

North American Dental Group Awards Scholarships To Support Oral Health Students At The Touro College Of Dental Medicine

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five dental students, soon to embark on careers as oral health professionals, have been named recipients of an inaugural scholarship program established this year by North American Dental Group (NADG).

"It is imperative that we invest in and support the rising generation of new dentists," said Dr. Andrew Matta.

NADG, a leading dental support organization affiliated with 250 dental practices across 15 states, handed out scholarships in June to fourth-year students at Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College (TCDM). The students were selected by TCDM faculty based on financial need, academic performance, and for showing values closely aligned with NADG's empathetic culture and drive for innovation in dentistry.

"At NADG, we are committed to advancing dentistry through outcomes-based practices and innovative uses for technology that lead to an exceptional patient experience and enhanced oral care," said Dr. Andrew Matta, an NADG founding partner and chief medical officer. "It is imperative that we invest in and support the rising generation of dentists who will be counted on to continue this important work."

In addition to financial assistance, the North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program will afford each recipient an opportunity to be paired with an NADG-supported dentist for professional mentoring. Each student will also have opportunities to collaborate on oral health research programs led by NADG's doctor-led Professional Dental Alliance.

"The partnership with NADG that we have forged will be valuable for both TCDM and our students," said Ronnie Myers, DDS, Dean of the Touro College of Dental Medicine. "Students will have the opportunity to engage in research, learn about being leaders as they advance in their professional careers and experience working collaboratively with an organization that truly values education as a core value."

The 2021 North American Dental Group Student Scholarship Program recipients from TCDM are:

  • E. Perry Allman, of Cedarhurst, NY
  • Yoo Kyung Hwang, of Seoul, Korea
  • Nayab Rizvi, of Buffalo, NY
  • James Schmidt, of Harper Woods, MI
  • Steven Vu, of Santa Ana, CA

Allman said the mentoring support from NADG doctors will provide valuable real-life experience beyond the classroom.

"I always knew that I wanted to go into healthcare, a career in the sciences that allowed me to help people," said Allman, who hopes to become an oral maxillofacial surgeon. "I had the opportunity to speak to many people over the years from various different fields, and it was the dentists that were consistently the most passionate about their field, as well as the most welcoming and excited to tell me about what they do."

Rizvi said NADG's focus on the patient-experience aligns with what has attracted her most to dentistry.

"Since seeing patients, I've realized that dentistry is not only about drilling and filling. A lot of what I now love about dentistry is the consistent patient interaction, management and education," said Rizvi, a first-generation college student who will be her families first dentist. "I truly love growing along with my patients."

Dr. Matta said NADG plans to award scholarships annually to TCMD students and that there is no limit for how often a student can be selected as a recipient.

NADG provides non-clinical administrative support for its partner practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll, and accounting services. The organization's clinical approach is determined by the Professional Dental Alliance, which also provides career advancement and research development opportunities.

About North American Dental Group North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 250-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com .

About Touro College of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) is in Westchester county on the campus of New York Medical College, which serves as the principal academic public health resource for the New York Hudson Valley and southwestern Connecticut. TCDM is dedicated to graduating outstanding dental professionals and conducting important clinical research, while providing vital dental health services to the public through its state-of-the-art, 114-chair dental training facility. TCDM is the first new school of dentistry in New York State in almost 50 years and the first in the United States under Jewish auspices. More info: https://dental.touro.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-dental-group-awards-scholarships-to-support-oral-health-students-at-the-touro-college-of-dental-medicine-301347292.html

SOURCE North American Dental Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental College#College Student#Dental School#Scholarships#Nadg#Tcmd#Jacobs Holding Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Charitiestufts.edu

Altus Dental and Chewsi create new endowed scholarship at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine; focus on underrepresented communities

Tufts University School of Dental Medicine (TUSDM) has received a generous donation to create endowment funding from Altus Dental and its sister company, Chewsi Dental. This endowment creates a permanent fund available to students, including those from underrepresented communities, who will be the next generation of dental and oral health professionals.
Maui County, HIMaui News

Program awards 11 students scholarships

The Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans/Maui AJA Veterans scholarship program has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 Maui County high school graduates. The recipients are Joshua Worth of Kamehameha Schools Maui; Shayden Aoyagi and Alexis Camara of King Kekaulike High School; Lance Christian Abut, Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, Manuel Kupa’a Castro, Liam Chadli and Cael Yasutake of Lahainaluna High School; Sydnie Matsuda and Lovely Salazar of Maui High School; and Paloma Banto of Maui Preparatory Academy.
Advocacyaugustachronicle.com

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awards 196 college scholarships

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awards nearly $770,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has announced its 2021-2022 academic year scholarship recipients. In total, 151 students received $769,765 through 196 scholarship awards. Scholarship recipients will be attending more than 71 different colleges and universities, spanning the continental United States, from California to the East Coast.
Danville, PADaily Item

Geisinger Health Foundation receives First Federal Charitable Foundation grant to support mobile dental health unit and purchase of translation devices

DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Foundation received a $35,000 First Federal Charitable Foundation grant to support Geisinger Health Plan’s (GHP’s) mobile dental health unit and purchase three LanguageLine InSight Video Interpreting translation devices to better serve residents in the Greater Hazleton area and northeast region. Geisinger Health Foundation will use $10,000...
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences debuts new alumni group, scholarship

CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has introduced the 1942 Club — the alumni association for Cabarrus College. The 1942 Club celebrates the founding of the college in 1942 and its nearly 80 years of educating exemplary health care professionals. “Our strength is in our people,” said Cabarrus College...
Educationuconn.edu

UConn Dental Student Group Recognized for Community Service

UConn’s Student National Dental Association (SNDA) Chapter was awarded second place in the 2020-2021 Chapter of the Year awards within the small-chapter division. Throughout the school year, points were awarded to chapters putting on events, engaging in community service, networking with alumni, and for generating new ideas and events for the organization.
Dadeville, ALDadeville Record

New non-college scholarship to award 3 Dadeville students $1,000, no strings attached

A Lake Martin couple is piloting an unusual high school scholarship program this year, not for college-bound seniors, but incoming 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders. Dadeville High School students who maintain a certain GPA, do something for the community over the summer and write an essay about it are eligible to apply for one of three $1,000 scholarships. One recipient per grade level will be selected to spend it however they please.
Southampton, PAtimespub.com

Spotlight: Pediatric Dental Associates

Did you know? Early childhood tooth decay is the most common chronic early childhood disease in the United States – and it’s often entirely preventable. Studies have shown that children with poor oral health are three times more likely to miss school due to dental pain and that 1 in 3 school absences are due to dental problems.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

UMass Amherst Awarded $100,000 Cummings Foundation Grant To Support Scholarships for First-Generation, Underrepresented Students

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst is one of 140 nonprofits to receive grants through the Cummings Foundation $25 million Grant Program. UMass was chosen from among 590 applicants and will receive $100,000 over three years. Image. The grant will support scholarships for first-generation and traditionally underrepresented first-year...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Adds Health Coach Training and Certifying Leader Dr. Sears Wellness Institute to Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of online health coaching and certifying leader Dr. Sears Wellness Institute (DSWI) to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine recognizes top students

The Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine has named the students in its Top Five Percent for their academic achievements in Biomedical Essentials of Comprehensive Osteopathic Medicine, an integrative science course fundamental to practicing medicine. The recognized students include Spencer Arnaud of Tucson, Ariz.; Hannah Clark of Mount Vernon, Iowa; William...
CollegesVallejo Times-Herald

Touro University announces new Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine

Touro University California (TUC) announced Tami Hendriksz as the new Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. Hendriksz is a Touro alumnus, finishing her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Los Angeles before completing medical school at Touro. Hendriksz has worked at Touro for the last 12 years through...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Dental group taking nominations for health makeover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local dental group is offering a gift of a lifetime: the chance to transform people with a total health extreme makeover. Infinity Dental is looking for people in West Michigan who are deserving of a new start. They want your help finding them. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy