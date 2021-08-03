Cancel
Books & Literature

Arts Center Hosts Author Talk And Book Signing

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arts Center of Kershaw County presents a special author talk and book signing with the authors of Together We Are Normal: Camden native, Kathryn Scheldt, and New York City native, John Dowdney. Through their tales of life and love, their loving playful banter, and maybe even a song or two, you are sure to enjoy this very special evening! The event, to be held August 17th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., falls serendipitously on the anniversary of the couple’s reconnection after 47 years, so the night will be extra special! Tickets are $30 and include a signed copy of the book. Light refreshments will be provided. The couple, now living in Charleston, are thrilled to visit Camden and share their story with Kathryn’s hometown community.

