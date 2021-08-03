Cancel
Business

Entrata Appoints Heather Gagon as New Chief People Officer

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Company Looks to Fill Hundreds of Job Openings as IT Experiences Rapid Growth. Entrata, the multifamily industry’s most comprehensive technology platform, announced the promotion of Heather Gagon to Chief People Officer. Continuing its rapid growth, the company looks to fill hundreds of job openings across the business, including engineering, customer success, project management, marketing and more.

