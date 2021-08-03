Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Healthcare Experience Foundation Launches Podcast To Further Ongoing Initiatives In Improving Patient Care Outcomes

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF), leaders in transforming healthcare outcomes, announced today the official launch of Healthcare Experience Matters, a new podcast now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Healthcare Experience Matters serves as the latest vehicle for HXF to help shape culture around delivering excellent patient experiences for a worldwide audience.

"We are thrilled to launch Healthcare Experience Matters to deliver the latest healthcare experience information in a modern, digital-first medium to our audience." said Katie M. Owens, President and Co-Founder of HXF.

The podcast's mission is in lockstep with HXF's ongoing drive to serve others, amplifying the expertise and insights of the organization's world class coaching team. Healthcare Experience Matters will tackle the latest topics on employee and physician engagement and retention, as well as advancing patient experience excellence.

Make sure to stay tuned for future episodes by subscribing for free today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , and YouTube, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

The first Podcast is currently available here.

About Healthcare Experience FoundationHealthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) equips leaders and organizations to overcome obstacles and drive meaningful performance outcomes. Our vision at HXF is audaciously simple: shaping cultures so every person can receive and deliver the best healthcare. Every organization wants to improve, to do better, to achieve greater experiences—sometimes the struggle is in the "how". We offer coaching services, speaking engagements, live webinars, the Healthcare Experience Academy, and assessments to equip organizations to achieve their healthcare experience potential. Healthcare Experience Foundation proudly powers PRC's Excellence Accelerator Coaching and Improvement Division.

Media Contact Kristin LlorenteSpeaks Marketing Group LLCP: 512-577-2857E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-experience-foundation-launches-podcast-to-further-ongoing-initiatives-in-improving-patient-care-outcomes-301347340.html

SOURCE Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF)

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Patient Experience#Co Founder Of Hxf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
HealthMedCity News

How tech-driven hubs in specialty pharmacy can improve the patient experience

The use of specialty drugs in the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent years driven primarily by an increase in chronic condition diagnosis and the number of new medications on the market. In fact, it’s estimated specialty medications account for 75% of the approximately 7,000 prescription drugs currently in development, and by 2022, more than 60% of the 600 drugs expected to gain FDA approval will be specialty medications.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

United Health Foundation Launches $3.3 Million Partnership With North Olympic Healthcare Network To Improve Behavioral Health Care On The Olympic Peninsula

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, has established a three-year, $3.3 million grant partnership with the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN), a federally qualified health center (community health center) serving Clallam County. NOHN will help to improve access to care with the goal of improving behavioral health for children and adults in the Port Angeles area. Washington's rural counties have disproportionately fewer health care resources than larger, urban counties, according to a 2021 Washington State Primary Care Needs Assessment.
Technologyaithority.com

Envision Healthcare Radiologists Harness Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Care Quality, Patient Experience

Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, announced that its radiologists are successfully leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance clinical evaluations and the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care. The newly implemented AI software assists radiologists with disease detection, case prioritization and diagnosis, and has been optimized to detect three common and consequential medical emergencies: intracranial hemorrhages, pulmonary embolisms and cervical spine fractures.
HealthMySanAntonio

Catalent Launches New OptiDose® Design Solution to Help Create Differentiated Treatments that are Successful for Innovators, Patients and Health Care Professionals

SOMERSET, N.J. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its new OptiDose® Design Solution, at the Controlled Release Society (CRS) annual meeting, which is taking place virtually from July 25 – 29, 2021.
Healthmartechseries.com

Becker’s Hospital Review Spotlights Parlance for using Voice Recognition Technology to Improve Caller Experience in Healthcare

Becker’s Hospital Review has spotlighted Parlance and CEO Joseph Maxwell’s work in improving patient caller experience with speech-enabled IVR. Becker’s Hospital Review, the nation’s leading publication that offers up-to-date healthcare business and legal news and analysis, has featured Parlance Corporation in a recent article, “How voice recognition technology is improving the patient caller experience – 5 Qs with Parlance CEO Joseph Maxwell.”
CancerABC 4

How Oncology Nurse navigators provide supportive care to improve Cancer patient health and recovery

When a patient receives a cancer diagnosis, the multidisciplinary Intermountain Healthcare oncology team develops a personalized cancer plan. Part of that plan is an oncology nurse navigator, a nurse who will help “navigate” the patient and their family through all the medical and social services available, information, and education that can sometimes be overwhelming during a cancer journey.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Elevating the Patient and Provider Experience

Improving the provider experience is converging with the other side of the coin — improving the patient experience. As consumers, patients are accustomed to digital conveniences, and they expect healthcare to follow. Last year, 40% more patients switched providers due to a poor digital experience. Rather than opposing forces, the...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Consumer Health Apps and Digital Health Tools Proliferate, Improving Quality and Health Outcomes for Patients, Says New Report from IQVIA Institute

Digital health tools are increasingly having a positive impact on health outcomes. Some are becoming integral parts of mainstream medicine, according to findings released by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science in a new report, Digital Health Trends 2021: Innovation, Evidence, Regulation, and Adoption. The number of consumer health...
Electronicsmhealthintelligence.com

Medical Technology Provider Medtronic Improves Patient Care with Digital Heart Monitoring Service

Medtronic offers technologies such as implantable cardiac devices, spinal implants, automated insulin pumps, and other devices that support treatment for over 70 chronic conditions. Medtronic devices play a crucial role in the healthcare of millions of people worldwide—and those with connectivity are constantly generating thousands of data points that can be shared. In particular, its devices that monitor cardiac rhythms and device diagnostics upload data to Medtronic’s CareLink™ network up to once per a day, presenting an ideal opportunity for clinical staff to track patients’ health and intervene proactively when they need medical care. The challenge lies in finding a way to put relevant information in front of clinical staff without swamping them with too much data or adding extra analysis tasks to their already considerable workload. Healthcare institutions simply don’t have the staff, skills or tools required to manage this continuous flow of data. Read the case study to learn how OutSystems solved their challenges through their modern application platform.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Clinical Pathways: How to Deliver Better Care and Outcomes

"What has been missing is the patient's perspective," says one industry consultant. — The future of clinical pathways is patient-centric: an approach that balances the long-standing focus on cost-effectiveness with personalized medicine choices, defined by patients and providers, to deliver results across the value chain. “What has been missing is the patient’s perspective,” saysWinston Wong, PharmD. Wong—whose career has arced from health plan pharmaceutical executive to industry consultant and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Pathways (JCP)—states that has been the field’s most significant shift since 2015. This perspective includes many facets: financial, treatment tolerance, caregiver support, and a holistic view of the person receiving treatment.
Public Healthartofhealthyliving.com

5 Ways Telehealth Has Improved Patient Care During COVID-19 And Beyond

Telehealth was still a niche technology two years ago. Now, it’s at the forefront of the healthcare industry. Last March, integration ramped up quickly as the coronavirus spread and more providers extended telemedicine to their patients. During the first quarter of 2020, telehealth visits increased by 50% compared to the year previous, marking a 154% increase during the last week of March.
HealthSFGate

Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 8, Issue 2 focused on addressing disparities and inequities in healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 2 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 800,000 times and reflect the journal’s commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
HealthSFGate

ReferWell and HealthMine Partner to Enhance Member Experience and Improve Outcomes

The combined solution solves health care’s “last mile” challenge to close more gaps in care. ReferWell, a health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with HealthMine, a technology-enabled member engagement and rewards company focused on empowering members to take the right actions to improve their health. Together, the two companies offer a seamless way to get more members to their appointments and close gaps in care.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Intuitive surgical system improves patient outcome

Adventist Health Simi Valley was recently named a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery, making it the first facility in Ventura County to achieve the distinction. Eleven other hospitals in California and fewer than 95 across the nation have earned the title. Awarded by Surgical Review Corp., a nonprofit patient...
Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

GE healthcare introduces virtual care system

GE healthcare had announced about a virtual monitoring system for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Apriln. This technology uses a software to support the clinical health system, along with CHA-CC (Centricity High Acuity Critical Care Solution), tele-ICU and remote monitoring of patients. It is made in such a way that it connects various Intensive care units in different locations to a common site.
Technologyaithority.com

CipherHealth Unveils Next-Generation Patient Engagement Platform For Enhanced Personalization, Agility, And Scale To Improve Patient, Family, And Provider Experiences

Innovative Digital Orchestration Engine to power new solutions including EHR Activation Gateway, Enhanced Appointment Reminders, and Caregiver Engagement for better interoperability, actionable insights, and workflow efficiencies. CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation’s leading healthcare systems, today announced the next generation of...
Technologyaithority.com

Change Healthcare Releases End-to-End, Cloud-Native Solution for Medical Imaging

Provides cloud-native PACS to radiology practices and consolidates all cloud imaging solutions into a new category: Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging. Today, Change Healthcare introduced Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS, a new, comprehensive cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution for radiology practices, now in beta testing with plans to extend to hospitals in the future. Stratus Imaging PACS is the latest solution to be introduced by Change Healthcare’s rapidly growing cloud imaging business, which includes image archiving, analytics, universal viewers, and sharing solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy