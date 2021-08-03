Hampton Roads areas make up more than half of Virginia's new COVID-19 hospitalizations as state sees 1.4K new cases
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 699,342 total cases, 541,040 of which are confirmed and 158,302 are probable. There are 11,536 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,740 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,403, and deaths are up by 2 since Monday.www.wtkr.com
