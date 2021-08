A lot of fintech companies these days talk about how they’re going to “democratize” finance. I don’t think many of them are actually doing this. Say what you will about some of their tactics but Robinhood has done a decent job of living up to this tagline. More than half of their 18 million customers said Robinhood was their first-ever brokerage account. And half of all new retail funded accounts opened in the U.S. between 2016 and 2021 were done so on Robinhood.