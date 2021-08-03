Spec mansion in Miami Beach sells for $13.88M (Photos)

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - Netta Architects recently secured approval from the Delray Beach Planning Board to construct a 100 unit mixed use building in the heart of Delray Beach. Netta Architects, a NJ based architecture firm with offices in Boca Raton and New York City, was retained by National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) to design the $52 million project. “Over the last two years, Netta Architects has strategically been expanding our business in South Florida. With the approval of this project, we are confident the market will recognize the value and architectural expertise we bring to all of our clients and projects,” said Nicholas Netta, AIA, NCARB, Founder and CEO of Netta Architects. The 301, is located one block off Atlantic Avenue and will house an expansive amenities deck featuring a pool, as well as a 350 car parking deck. Since launching its South Florida office in 2018, Netta Architects has been rapidly expanding under the leadership of Victor-Caban Diaz, AIA LEED AP, the Managing Director of Netta Architect’s South Florida office. Victor is the former President of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and is a well-regarded subject matter expert in REVIT and Building Information Modeling. “The 301 will be a gem in the Delray Beach community for years to come. I am proud of the work the Netta team provided to achieve the approval of this landmark project for an excellent development partner, and I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with NRIA while expanding Netta Architects’ South Florida presence,” said Victor Caban-Diaz. Netta Architects, with headquarters in Mountainside, NJ, and offices in New York City and Boca Raton, is a full service award winning architecture design and planning firm offering services in interior design, sustainable design/LEED certification, and construction management. For additional information, please visit our website at NettaArchitects.com.