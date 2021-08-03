Historic Camden To Commemorate Anniversary of Battle of Camden
Historic Camden will host the 241st Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Camden Event on Saturday August 14th from 10am-4pm. Special Activies will include Colonial textiles and spinning demonstrations, Fort Granby and Camden Connection presentations, a Kershaw House exhibit on Rev War Medicine and More. In addition, at the battlefield, there will be a commemorative wreath laying ceremony that begins at 10am. For more information, call 803-432-9841.www.kool1027.com
