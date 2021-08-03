Historic Camden To Commemorate Anniversary of Battle of Camden

The Kershaw County School Board met on Tuesday August 17th inside the back building of the District Office in Camden. The meeting began with recognitions and acknowledgements from the SC Scholastic Press Association in regards to awards across the district for media, and social media efforts. Following this was public comment. The first resident pleaded with the board to put concrete measures in place to protect the kids. The second resident talked about culturally responsive teaching, and how he was concerned because he connected it to radical religious thinking. A third resident finished public comment and spoke about mask mandates, and said he believed that the district could use local or federal funds to implement a mask mandate, but if not, to please put in additional measures to protect the children.