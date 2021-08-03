Cancel
Historic Camden To Commemorate Anniversary of Battle of Camden

 17 days ago

Historic Camden will host the 241st Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Camden Event on Saturday August 14th from 10am-4pm. Special Activies will include Colonial textiles and spinning demonstrations, Fort Granby and Camden Connection presentations, a Kershaw House exhibit on Rev War Medicine and More. In addition, at the battlefield, there will be a commemorative wreath laying ceremony that begins at 10am. For more information, call 803-432-9841.

