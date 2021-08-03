Cancel
Health Services

Academy Of Emergency Nursing Welcomes Eleven Inductees To Class Of 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced the Academy of Emergency Nursing will induct 10 ENA members and one honorary inductee as part of its Class of 2021.

Created in 2004, the Academy of Emergency Nursing was developed to recognize emergency nurses who have advanced the profession and provided leadership to ENA. AEN has inducted more than 170 emergency nurses whose body of work goes beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

The 2021 Class of Academy of Emergency Nursing Fellows are:

  • Wesley Davis, DNP, APRN, CEN - Wyoming
  • Margaret Dymond,BSN, RN, DCS, ENC(C) - Alberta, Canada
  • Michael Frakes, MS, APRN, CEN, FACHE - Massachusetts
  • David House,DNP, RN, CEN - Alabama
  • Deb Jeffries,MSN-Ed., RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN - Arizona
  • David McDonald,MSN, RN, APN, CEN, TCRN, CCNS - North Carolina
  • Brittany Punches,PhD, RN, CEN - Ohio
  • Deborah Spann,MSN, RN, CEN - Louisiana
  • Lisa Tenney,BSN, RN, CEN, CPHRM - Maryland
  • Joni Hentzen Daniels (Posthumous),MS, RN, CNS, CEN, CCRN - Texas
  • Carolyn Jones (Honorary)- New York

"Becoming a Fellow in the Academy of Emergency Nursing is a truly great honor for an emergency nurse," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "This class of inductees has done an incredible job of elevating the profession, the association, and most importantly, themselves."

The Class of 2021 Fellows will be formally recognized during Emergency Nursing 2021 - ENA's annual conference - in both its Hall of Honor and a special AEN reception. The Hall of Honor annually acknowledges ENA members who have received a special award or accolade through the association.

Each year, the AEN Induction is a ceremony that highlights the incredible work the inductees have achieved thus far in their careers and officially welcomes them to the prestigious ranks of their peers in the Academy of Emergency Nursing. This year's induction ceremony will be hosted by Academy of Emergency Nursing Chairperson Garrett Chann, PhD, APRN, CNS, CEN, FAAN, FAEN.

About the Emergency Nurses AssociationThe Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact: Dan CampanaDirector of Communications847-460-4017 dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-emergency-nursing-welcomes-eleven-inductees-to-class-of-2021-301347329.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

