1 in 3 Vermonters Believe in the Perceived Health Benefits of Alcohol, Reveals Survey
The old saying goes ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away,’ but what about when it comes to alcohol instead of apples? You may have heard that a daily glass of red wine could make you live longer or that a couple drinks per day can reduce your risk of stroke. Although a recent study by the University of Oxford found that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for brain health, some have convinced themselves of the perceived health benefits of drinking.www.vt-world.com
