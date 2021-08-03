Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IBM and Black & Veatch Collaborate on AI-Driven Monitoring Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive Asset Monitoring and Digital Twins to Help Improve Industrial Asset Reliability, Lifespan and Performance. IBM and Black & Veatch announced a collaboration to jointly market Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions, including remote monitoring technologies that combine near real-time data analytics with artificial intelligence to help customers keep equipment and assets running at peak performance and reliability.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Real Time Data#Hybrid Cloud#Data Analytics#Lifespan#Apm#Ams#Visual Inspection#Black Veatch#The Digital Twin Exchange#Ai Applications#Blockchain#Red Hat Openshift#Kubernetes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Electronicsaithority.com

Implicity Launches A Solution To Improve Remote Monitoring Of Heart Failure Patients

Company Signs Commercial Agreement with Bayer HealthCare SAS France to Accelerate Global Adoption and Improve Quality of Care for Heart Failure Patients Worldwide. Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the company is expanding its line of products and services with a new dedicated heart failure solution. The new AI-based tool was designed in collaboration with Withings – a leading provider of connected devices for remote patient monitoring.
Technologyaithority.com

Zappix Deployed An AI-Powered Self-Service Roadside Assistance Solution

The leading Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions provider announced it has recently deployed a solution for insured motor vehicle owners calling for roadside assistance. Zappix, the leading Digital On-Demand Self-Service vendor, has recently deployed an Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution for insured motor vehicle owners calling for roadside assistance. The...
BusinessHPCwire

Atos and Graphcore Partner to Deliver Advanced AI HPC Solutions Worldwide

PARIS and BRISTOL, England, July 22, 2021 — Atos and Graphcore today announce that they have signed a partnership to accelerate performance and innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by integrating Graphcore’s advanced IPU compute systems into Atos’ recently launched ThinkAI offering to bring AI high-performance solutions to customers worldwide. This...
Technologyaithority.com

Wings Financial Delivers Personalized and Secure Customer Experiences With Nuance AI Solutions

National Credit Union Leverages Nuance’s AI-Powered Intelligent Engagement Platform and Gatekeeper Security Solution to Automate and Elevate Digital Engagement Across All Channels. Nuance Communications, Inc. announced that Wings Financial Credit Union, Minnesota’s largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, has deployed Nuance’s Intelligent Engagement platform and...
Softwareaithority.com

Announcing IBM z/OS V2.5, Next-Gen Operating System Designed For Hybrid Cloud And AI

V2.5 Brings AI Capabilities to IBM Z, Strengthens Security, Introduces New Capabilities for Application Modernization. IBM announced IBM z/OS V2.5, the next-generation operating system (OS) for IBM Z, designed to accelerate client adoption of hybrid cloud and AI and drive application modernization projects. According to an IBM Institute for Business...
Softwareaithority.com

The Enterprise Learning Bucket List, Driven by AI

While everyone’s familiar with popular uses of AI – including AI-driven recommendation engines, maps, and ride-hailing apps, we’re often less familiar with the applied use of enterprise AI. Most people realize that banks and the military are using it, but did you know that AI is driving enterprise learning in a big way?
Public HealthSpaceRef

Leaf Space Applies Satellite Solutions to Enhance Connectivity for Home Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients with CARES Monitoring System

Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced today that the company is progressing with the launch phase of a new innovative use of telemedicine via satellite for home monitoring of patients with COVID-19 as part of the CARES project led by the company and co-funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).
SoftwareMarietta Daily Journal

GTT/Miovision partnership creates 'future-proof' priority control, monitoring solution

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Two leaders in the smart mobility market announced a partnership today that will help cities create safer streets and reduce congestion. St. Paul, Minn.-based Global Traffic Technologies (GTT), makers of Opticom priority control solutions, and Ontario, Canada-based traffic management company, Miovision, now...
SoftwareCMSWire

Where Is the ROI in Artificial Intelligence Deployments?

Anyone with any doubts about the interest in AI and its use across enterprise technologies only needs to look at the example of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market and the kind of verticals that are investing in it to quash those doubts. According to the Everest Group's recently published...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Western Australia to roll out AI-powered foetal monitoring system

The state government of Western Australia is set to roll out a foetal monitoring system in all Country Health Service maternity sites across its regions through next year. Bunbury Regional Hospital, the state's busiest and largest site, will be the first to introduce the system. It will implement the A$4.2...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

TRM works with IBM to develop cloud-based asset management solution

For decades, Total Resource Management Inc. has partnered with IBM to assist their customers with implementing Maximo, an enterprise asset management software first rolled out in 1985. Offering services such as work planning, location management and inventory, Maximo is used by companies such as The American Red Cross. “This relationship...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Flashpoint collaborates with Cybermerc to enhance its threat intelligence solution

Flashpoint announces a partnership with the Australian threat intelligence services provider Cybermerc. The partnership features a joint solution making Flashpoint’s advanced threat intelligence available in Cybermerc service offerings and acts as a valuable enrichment source fused into Cybermerc Aushield Defend—Australia’s chosen national threat investigation and sharing platform. “With the deluge...
Mental HealthVentureBeat

Equipping AI with emotional intelligence can improve outcomes

There is a significant gap between an organization’s ambitions for using artificial intelligence (AI) and the reality of how those projects turn out, Intel chief data scientist Dr. Melvin Greer said in a conversation with VentureBeat founder and CEO Matt Marshall at last week’s Transf0rm 2021 virtual conference. One of...
Computer Scienceatlanticcitynews.net

How to start a career as an Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): According to the World Economic Forum, 133 million new jobs will be created in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2022. Demand and growth for jobs are forecasted in three key areas, including data analysts and data scientists, AImachine learning specialists (including AI software engineers), and big data specialists.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sincera Launches ‘1Data’ – A Data Management Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

1Data Empowers Users to Use Data from Across the Enterprise to Automate Processes, Operationalize Data Management Functions and Get Reliable Business Insights. Sincera, a leading provider of data management solutions, announces the launch of 1Data – its new and revamped data management platform. Managing the increasing size and complexity of enterprise data is a business imperative; 1Data will be an essential tool for businesses to operationalize data management functions, institutionalize data governance and accelerate digital initiatives.
HealthZDNet

Google Cloud unveils Healthcare Data Engine for a holistic view of health data

Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Healthcare Data Engine, a new tool, currently in private preview, that helps healthcare and life sciences organizations harmonize data from different sources. It gives organizations a holistic view of patient information in near real-time, and it enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure and compliant cloud environment.
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

IBM and BIAL to develop Airport in a Box IT solution

IBM and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport), have announced a 10-year partnership under which IBM and offshoot Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new ‘Airport in a Box’ platform that it is hoped will power a transformation of the end-to-end travel experience for passengers at BLR Airport.
Technologytechxplore.com

A reliable solution for passive acoustic and environmental monitoring

In a study published in Methods in Ecology & Evolution, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators developed a new acoustic recorder which enables long-term monitoring of both bioacoustics and abiotic factors to enable more detailed bioacoustic monitoring, especially in tropical or wet conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy