IBM and Black & Veatch Collaborate on AI-Driven Monitoring Solutions
Predictive Asset Monitoring and Digital Twins to Help Improve Industrial Asset Reliability, Lifespan and Performance. IBM and Black & Veatch announced a collaboration to jointly market Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions, including remote monitoring technologies that combine near real-time data analytics with artificial intelligence to help customers keep equipment and assets running at peak performance and reliability.aithority.com
Comments / 0