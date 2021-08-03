Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

US LBM Expands In Mid-Atlantic And Southeast

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired three businesses, North Georgia Building Supply and Junior's Building Materials in Georgia and Massey Builders Supply in Virginia.

In Georgia, North Georgia Building Supply and Junior's Building Materials provide professional builders, remodelers and contractors with lumber and a broad mix of specialty materials. From its location in Buford, North Georgia supplies customers in the communities northeast of Atlanta with lumber, windows, doors, roofing, decking and drywall.

Junior's Building Materials serves customers in Chattanooga, Tenn. and northern Georgia from two locations in Rossville and Ringgold, Ga. In addition to lumber and engineered wood products, Junior's product mix includes windows, doors, roofing, siding and millwork.

Massey Builders Supply operates two locations in central Virginia in Richmond and Saluda. Founded in 1921, Massey supplies lumber and a wide range of specialty building products, including roofing, siding, doors, windows, decking, rail and millwork to professional builders and remodelers in the greater Richmond region.

US LBM's existing operations in Georgia include Maner Builders Supply, BSA and Brand Vaughan Lumber Company, which US LBM acquired in July, and serves professional builders and contractors in several markets in the state, including the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. In Virginia, US LBM's Parker's Building Supply serves customers in the southwestern part of the state from its location in Galax, Va. and five locations in western North Carolina near the Virginia border.

" North Georgia, Junior's and Massey all have exemplary reputations in their home markets, and we're pleased to welcome their teams to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "All three of our new acquisitions have strong customer relationships and are market leading, full-line suppliers offering a robust mix of specialty building products, and their addition to our portfolio expands and strengthens our reach in multiple rapidly growing housing markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast."

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn .

Contact: Timothy Wirth US LBM Communications 484-886-5705 tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-expands-in-mid-atlantic-and-southeast-301347318.html

SOURCE US LBM

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Building Materials#Mid Atlantic#Housing Markets#Buffalo Grove#Us Lbm#Massey Builders Supply#Maner Builders Supply#Bsa#Linkedin#Lbm Communications#Tim Wirth Uslbm Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.
Savannah, GATimes Union

Conor Expands into Savannah Market with Development of Southeast Gateway

ROSEMONT, Ill. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Conor is pleased to announce its expansion into the Savannah, Georgia, industrial market with the development of Southeast Gateway. The new speculative industrial park, scheduled to break ground later this summer, will incorporate two Class A buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet. "Rising as...
Georgia Statemogreenway.com

Trulieve announces production license approval in Georgia, expands southeast hub

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission announced its intent to award Trulieve a Class 1 production license. This license will further solidify Trulieve’s presence in the Southeastern United States and introduce its premium products in Georgia’s nascent medical cannabis market.
Allentown, NJTrentonian

American Legion: Allentown set to compete in Mid-Atlantic Regional

Now it’s Allentown’s turn. The first-time Mercer County American Legion League baseball champions who went on to win their first NJAL state title last week will make their first foray into Legion’s Mid-Atlantic Regional, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McCrary Park in Asheboro, N.C. Manager Sahil Thakur’s 22-3 squad...
Energy Industryfoxbaltimore.com

Hogan Touts Offshore Wind Partnership Between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan today touted a partnership between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic to expand the development of offshore wind energy in Maryland. “Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the state of Maryland to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio,”...
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

17 Reasons New Hope, PA, Is One of the Mid-Atlantic's Best-Kept Summer Secrets

Take 95 north and keep that heading as the highway swings to the east, and you’ll soon come to the rarest and loveliest of spots: the Delaware River Town. Specifically, to New Hope, Pennsylvania, and its sister city across the bridge, Lambertville. Do you like antiques, tubing, historically minded hikes and chi-chi art pedigrees? Or possibly you would like to visit the same waffle shop as Bella Hadid — recently pap’d while visiting her mom (and newish local resident) Yolanda, whose 2017 farm purchase was promoted by the local chamber of commerce? We got you covered.
Greenville, NCWNCT

Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is holding its 2021 summer event at the Greenville Convention Center. The event goes from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. The next event will be held September 25th, 2021. The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is an educational event geared toward reptile...
RestaurantsTimes Union

Toasted Yolk Cafe Exceeds Mid-Year Franchise Sales Goals, Signs Five New Franchisees and Continues Expansion Throughout Southeast

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Toasted Yolk Cafe, the 16-unit better breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise, is riding serious momentum from the last 18 months, signing five new franchisees so far in 2021 with dozens more in the pipeline. The Houston-based brand is on track to exceed its 2021 sales and franchise development goals, setting itself up for continued expansion throughout the Southeast in the coming years.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in North Carolina

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
RestaurantsPosted by
InsideHook

This Hyper-Sustainable DC Restaurant Is Mid-Atlantic Local Done Right

Chef Rob Rubba had been working in professional kitchens for 17 years before, frustrated with the wastefulness plaguing the industry, he decided to make a major change. “I had this essential moment where I was like, ‘I’m gonna become a vegetarian,’” he says. He began imagining a vegetarian tasting menu of bold, enticing, exciting offerings: carrot steaks, eggplant schnitzel, earthy oyster mushrooms — all ultra-local, sustainable produce. But the menu also features one item that would make most vegetarians balk: oysters.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

First Responders Children's Foundation Partners With CSX For National Night Out - Distributing Free Backpacks To First Responder Agencies In Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, And South Carolina

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to children who have lost a first responder parent, partnered with CSX, one of the nation's leading transportation companies to present National Night Out, a community-building campaign that promotes police-community relationships and neighborhood camaraderie. FRCF and CSX will be distributing free backpacks in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland and South Carolina during the 2021 back-to-school season.
PoliticsWicked Local

Postal Service announces Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses Forever stamps

The Postal Service announced it has released Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses Forever stamps, the latest in its continuing series of popular lighthouse stamps. Though the five mid-Atlantic lighthouses being recognized have a common purpose, each has its own story. Authorized by George Washington and completed in 1796, Montauk Point Lighthouse in New...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EY Announces Rusty Carter And Wes Carter Of Atlantic Packaging As Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Winners

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Rusty Carter and Wes Carter of Atlantic Packaging were named Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Southeast Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans.
Bristol, CTburlingtoncountytimes.com

Little League: 2021 Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament Guide, Schedule, Results

Six teams in the Little League 12-year-old division representing New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. will meet in Bristol, Connecticut Sunday through Aug. 14 in the 2021 Little League Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament. The tournament winner will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania...
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in North Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in West Virginia

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy